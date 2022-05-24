ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

By CBSDFW Staff
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

marine 88
4d ago

For you evil people with no heart or soul. Innocent people have lost their lives. If you think this was fake along with the Sandy Hook tragedy. Your as evil as the killers that carried out these senseless shootings. I pray if you have kids, you never have to walk in these parent's and families shoes.

Dan B
4d ago

maybe instead of sending billions overseas we spend some $$ to have more school counselors that meet with kids on a regular basis to stop these things from happening. it's not about guns. without guns sick people will still find a way to do harm. we need more prevention not laws.

Laurie Hill
5d ago

My heart & prayers go out to all you folks who have lost tour babies to a murdering coward punk . I just don’t understand our broken society. 🥵

UPI News

South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence. In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.
CBS LA

Southern California schools on alert after mass shooting kills 19 elementary school students in Texas

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
CBS Chicago

Some Chicago public schools do not have classroom doors that lock from inside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The school massacre that killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas this week has forced school districts the country to reevaluate their security plans. This includes Chicago Public Schools – and we have uncovered a potentially dangerous concern inside two CPS school buildings. Teachers are unable to lock their classrooms from the inside. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, it is not just a concern - but also a code violation. "I felt like – I don't want to say I felt betrayed, but I felt like –...
CBS DFW

Uvalde school shooting prompts talks about prevention, safety

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Many people were left in disbelief Tuesday, after an elementary school shooting that hit so close to home... especially many kids are in school for the last week of class. It's utter shock and heartbreak after a shooting an Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 18 students and one teacher dead."I've been a criminologist for 25 years and as you could imagine I have heard and seen many things in the course of those 25 years but this is as bad as it gets," criminologist, Dr. Alex del Carmen said. "This now leads into weeks and months...
spectrumnews1.com

Texas school shooting resonates among OC officials

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution declaring June as National Gun Violence Awareness Month — a move that was on their agenda before the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, and which came up for discussion just as news of the tragedy was breaking.
