San Diego, CA

Petco Park named best MLB ballpark for 2022 by USA Today

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – America’s Finest City also has America’s best MLB ballpark, as the San Diego Padres’ Petco Park was tops on a recently released USA Today list .

USA Today’s For The Win writers based their 2022 MLB stadium rankings on factors such as atmosphere, location, and food — and in the end, Petco Park in downtown San Diego claimed the No. 1 spot.

For The Win said of Petco Park:

“Petco Park is simply the best place to watch a baseball game. The location (embedded in downtown San Diego), the weather, the food, the beer and, of course, the stadium itself — it’s all phenomenal. Petco Park often doesn’t get the credit it deserves when compared to the Fenways and Wrigleys of the baseball world. But don’t listen to those people. Petco Park is the best stadium in baseball.”

The San Francisco Giants’ home, Oracle Park, finished second on the list. PNC Park in Pittsburgh placed third.

RingCentral Coliseum, home of the Oakland Athletics, was at the bottom of For The Win’s rankings.

Click here to view the complete list

