ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, IA

Cherokee Office Charged After Accident

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0fp0SzDr00

(Cherokee, IA) — An off-duty Cherokee police officer has been charged with a serious misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an injury accident. The Iowa State Patrol says 52-year-old Michael McGee of Cherokee was driving a pickup truck in Cherokee, when he allegedly struck a six-year-old female in the crosswalk. The patrol says McGee fled the scene and failed to return after the vehicle and driver had been identified. The girl was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center with injuries that include a concussion.

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing UTV

SIOUX CENTER—A 38-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Tuesday, May 24, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence stemming from a utility vehicle crash a month earlier. The arrest of Preston Allen Kroeze was driving a 2020 Polaris UTV in a field along Ninth Street Southwest,...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Teens Arrested Wednesday In Connection To Reported Vehicle Burglaries In Carroll

The Carroll Police Department reports two teens were taken into custody this week for allegedly breaking into vehicles. At approximately 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. 18th Street in response to an alleged disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacey Nicole Vonnahme of Westside and a 15-year-old male for third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say the charges stem from an incident the day prior in which the pair was accused of breaking into vehicles to commit thefts. Vonnahme was booked into the Carroll County jail and released after appearing before a magistrate. The juvenile was released to a parent.
CARROLL, IA
kicdam.com

Arrest Made After Laurens Man Allegedly Assaults Officers

Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Laurens man is facing a number of charges after police were called to an apartment building early Thursday morning to a report of a person threatening others. The call came from the Sadie street Apartments around 4:30 where witnesses tell police Cody Hapes was reportedly...
LAURENS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in Cedar County crash

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a Thursday morning crash in northeast Nebraska. The Cedar County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at the intersection of 12 and 81, outside of Fordyce. At that point, the pickup struck the side of a northbound semi pulling an enclosed trailer.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Cherokee, IA
kicdam.com

Minnesota Couple Arrested In Sheldon On Theft and Drug Charges

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Worthington couple has been charged with theft after a stolen vehicle was reportedly found in O’Brien County earlier this week. A Sheldon police officer reportedly spotted the vehicle that had been reported stolen in Rock County outside a local motel Tuesday morning which later led to a search warrant being executed on the room believed to be connected with suspects seen with it.
SHELDON, IA
more1049.com

Domestic Disturbance Leads Drug and Weapon Charges

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after a Thursday afternoon argument in Storm Lake led to drug and weapon charges being filed. Officers were called to the 700 block of Michigan Street around 3:45 where several people were found to be arguing over what police call a domestic issue. Further investigation revealed one of the parties was in allegedly in possession of an illegal substance which led to 30-year-old Thelma Edward being charged with possession of marijuana.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Harris man arrested on second OWI charge

HARRIS—A 42-year-old Harris man was arrested about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Matthew Loren Speer stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Ford Fusion on Osceola Avenue in Harris for not stopping at a stop sign, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRIS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The Iowa State Patrol
nwestiowa.com

Two men arrested after high-speed chase

ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested following a high-speed chase Wednesday evening, May 25, in Lyon County. The arrest of 24-year-old Daniel James Lingar stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2001 Crown Victoria for having its back window broken out and not having a visible registration plate about 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 9 and Lily Avenue about two miles west of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Off-Duty Cherokee Cop Charged In Hit & Run Collision

Cherokee, Iowa — An off-duty officer with the Cherokee Police Department has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident following a mishap on a Cherokee street Friday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a pickup driven by 52-year-old Michael McGee of Cherokee was northbound on...
CHEROKEE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
nwestiowa.com

Pair charged for stolen Jeep and cocaine

SHELDON—A Worthington, MN, couple was arrested about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree theft, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Sanisdiro Guerrero Rocha Jr. and Patrice Leslie Rocha, both 40, stemmed from the...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested for drugs, more in Sheldon

SHELDON—Two people face a variety of drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, in Sheldon. The arrests of 22-year-old Julie Ann Krommendyk of Orange City and 22-year-old Victor Vincent Perez-Martinez of Hull stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Kia Sedona for an equipment violation on West Seventh Street near Railroad Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
Hot 104.7

Pair of South Dakota Men Arrested in Iowa After High Speed Chase

Two men from South Dakota will likely spend a lot more time in Iowa after a high-speed chase that resulted in their arrests on Wednesday. According to NWestIowa.com, Lyon County deputy spotted a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria, a very sweet ride, driving without proper tags at around 8:40 pm a few miles west of Little rock. When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver accelerated and the chase was on. Speeds reached as high as 100 miles per hour.
LYON COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Three of four charged in Crystal Lake campground riot plead guilty

CRYSTAL LAKE — Three of the four men accused of causing what was termed as a riot at a Crystal Lake campground last summer have pleaded guilty. 50-year-old Troy Julius of Buffalo Center, 36-year-old Joshua Murra of Buffalo Center, 44-year-old Troy Fleener of Thompson and 28-year-old Logan Swearingen of Thompson were accused of provoking a violent incident at Hanna’s Campground on July 17th.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Erratic driver arrested for OWI in Alton

ALTON—A 39-year-old Alton man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Aaron Thomas Krull stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Ford Excursion for erratic driving at the intersection of Fairway Court and Minnesota Street in Alton, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ALTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy