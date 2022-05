Wednesday, May 25th – Whack-It Wednesdays. Come join neighbors to help get Kessler into prime shape for the season! Cycle City is helping by throwing a $20 trail bucks gift card to use at either of their locations for helping out! We’ll shoot to do the next three Wednesday’s, so if you can’t make this one hopefully we’ll see you at the next. We’ll plan to have plenty of tools and weed eaters available but if you have loopers or trimmers you want to bring feel free! Meet at the KC Museum at 6:30pm. https://fb.me/e/2GvtUAIB8.

