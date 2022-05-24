ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'All That,' 'Kenan & Kel,' and 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide' Coming to Netflix

By Matt Villei
Cover picture for the articleGet ready for a nostalgic walk down memory lane! Netflix has announced that they are will be bringing select seasons of classic Nickelodeon series to the streaming service in the US. The three series that are coming to Netflix are Kenan & Kel, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and All That...

RELATED PEOPLE
