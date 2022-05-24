'All That,' 'Kenan & Kel,' and 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide' Coming to Netflix

The hit animated FOX sitcom Bob's Burgers, created by Loren Bouchard, is finally joining the list of animated series that jumped to the silver screen with its film adaptation, very imaginatively titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie. The Bob’s Burgers Movie brings in all the main characters of the show. The show is centered on Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin), a third-generation restaurateur. Bob runs a hamburger restaurant called Bob's Burgers with his eccentric wife Linda (John Roberts), his quirky daughter Tina (Dan Mintz), his off-beat son Gene (Eugene Mirman), and his mischievous daughter Louise (Kristen Schaal). The Bob’s Burgers Movie will follow these characters as they try to save their family restaurant from closing when a sinkhole forms in front of it. Bob's friend and handyman Teddy (Larry Murphy), Tina's frenemy Tarmy Larsen (Jenny Slate), and some other recurring characters from the show will also be in the movie. The Bob’s Burgers Movie was co-written, co-directed, and co-produced by the show’s creator, Loren Bouchard. This is Bouchard’s directorial debut and he directed the movie alongside Bernard Derriman.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO