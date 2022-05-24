Two arrested in theft of over-the-counter medications at multiple Harford pharmacies
By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
3 days ago
FOREST HILL, Md. (WBFF) — Harford County Sheriff's deputies arrested two New York City men Sunday who they say stole large quantities of over-the-counter medications from a number of local pharmacies. Dezire Wenner, 22 and Kenyata Johnson,...
BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County man was convicted of animal cruelty charges Thursday for his role in organizing cockfights in Harford County, prosecutors said. Jose Lopez-Villalba, 42, of Gwynn Oak, was sentenced to serve six years in prison. Harford County Sheriff's deputies said Lopez-Villalba ran a...
A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say. Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 55-year-old man was caught selling drugs on two occasions in his home community of Stapleton. Richard Johns of the 600 block of Bay Street was spotted by officers on an afternoon in March allegedly handing off three white pills of the stimulant Adderall to a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
STREET, Md. — A Harford County man has been convicted of multiple counts of animal cruelty and possessing birds for cockfighting and sentenced to six years in prison. According to the State's Attorney's Office, on May 24, Jose Lopez-Vilalba, 42, of Street Maryland pled guilty to 20 counts of animal cruelty and 20 counts of possessing a bird for cockfighting. After his jail sentence, Lopez-Vilalba is subject to three years of probation and an additional 114-year sentence if he violates that probation.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash. According to police, shortly after 12:15 p.m., officers responded to Fingerboard Road at Baker Valley Road in Frederick, Maryland for reports of a multi-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Charger was traveling west when the...
Good Samaritans in Baltimore sprung into action to hold a gunman moments after shooting a young man Thursday, May 26, the city's police department said. The 26-year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m., before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday in a vehicle in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Patrol officers were called about 11:42 p.m. to a shooting in the 1600 block of East 32nd Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
No additional details about the shooting, such as a possible suspect or motive, were immediately released Friday morning.
It happened a little more than hours before an 83-year-old woman was shot across town while reading in bed after a bullet came flying through her window.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 83-year-old woman was shot early Friday when a bullet came flying through the window of her Baltimore home, authorities said.
Shortly before 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road in Northwest Baltimore, where they found the woman shot in the arm, Baltimore Police said.
The 83-year-old woman told investigators she was reading a book in bed when the round came through a window and struck her in the arm, police said.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Friday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police need help locating the owners of a dog found this morning. The dog is a brown and white husky mix. He was found around 7:00AM on Linwood Avenue in Parkville. Officers brought him to the Parkville Precinct this morning. The dog is...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a love story that almost ended with a woman’s death, and now the U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for the suspect in her attempted murder. It was March 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a young woman leaves her job in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they've arrested two men for the killing of a man in Towson early this year. According to the charging documents, the murder was at the end of a crime spree that began in Prince George's County and went through Baltimore. City.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after a group of neighbors held her until officers arrived, the Baltimore City Police Department said. Cowanda Mills, 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and weapons violations. Police said Mills got...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An Annapolis man was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after police said he disrupted an Anne Arundel County Council meeting this month while dressed as a turd. Philip Ateto, 44, was protesting the county's implementation of its police accountability board on May...
New York law enforcement officials, including the Office of the Attorney General and the Mayor, announced Thursday that 41 people have been arrested as part of a takedown of a massive retail theft operation. According to officials, the shoplifters stole around $3.5M in goods from stores like Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Duane...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a fatal commission in Landover, Maryland. According to a news release, on May 22nd just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Hill Road for a single-vehicle crash. Following an investigation, police learned that 46-year-old...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police data shows an uptick in convenience store robberies, but police have not said exactly why we're seeing that increase. It's a crime that's causing concern for some clerks. At the Zack Mini Mart on North Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue, there's a small convenience store...
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Earl Benjamin Washington, Jr., 46, of Lexington Park is now in police custody, according to a Charles County Sheriff's Office post. Washington, Jr. was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Mary's County after threatening mass violence at an elementary school and a local business, police said.
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has released a list of more than 300 Baltimore police officers with credibility issues after losing a legal battle. However, a Baltimore police spokesperson says that the list was based on "mere allegations," Fox45 reports. Mosby was sued by the nonprofit group, Baltimore Action...
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A Harford County man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison for causing a fatal crash in Middle River in 2020, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Amos Chea, 51, of Edgewood, was driving his Nissan Pathfinder at a high...
Baltimore rapper Young Moose is expected to receive $300,000 from Baltimore City to settle a lawsuit against disgraced former Baltimore police officer Daniel Hersl and nine others, according to the city's Board of Estimates. Young Moose whose real name is Kevron Evans, filed suit against the city alleging that Hersl...
Comments / 0