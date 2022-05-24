ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Hill, MD

Two arrested in theft of over-the-counter medications at multiple Harford pharmacies

By Tim Swift
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST HILL, Md. (WBFF) — Harford County Sheriff's deputies arrested two New York City men Sunday who they say stole large quantities of over-the-counter medications from a number of local pharmacies. Dezire Wenner, 22 and Kenyata Johnson,...

