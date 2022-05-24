ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Hospital: 2 dead after shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school

By EUGENE GARCIA and DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS
 3 days ago
Texas School-Shooting Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Two people were dead after a shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, and more than two dozen children were injured, hospital officials said. Police have said the suspected shooter is in custody.

Thirteen children were taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, officials with the hospital said. The nature and severity of the people’s injuries wasn’t immediately known, as is whether the dead are included in that count.

Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide any details on the shooting, though the Uvalde Police Department said the shooter was in custody shortly after 1 p.m.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at the school, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building. School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city's civic center was being used as a reunification center.

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime. Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

WDBO

Husband of teacher killed at Texas elementary school shooting dies

UVALDE, Texas — The widower of a Texas elementary school teacher killed in a shooting has died of a heart attack days just days after his wife was killed. Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, suffered a fatal heart attack on Thursday, two days after his wife died in a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the couple's nephew, John Martinez, and a close family friend confirmed.
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

‘Forgive me, forgive my son’ - mother of Texas school shooter reacts to her son’s carnage

The mother of the 18-year-old who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school has asked the public to forgive her and her son. Speaking to Televisa TV in Spanish, Adriana Martinez openly wept as she said, “Forgive me, forgive my son.” She went on to say, “I have no words to say. I don’t know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did. Please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me.”
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps

Robb Elementary School had measures in place to prevent this kind of violence. A fence lined the school property. Teachers were ordered to keep classroom doors closed and locked. Students faced regular lockdown and evacuation drills. But when an 18-year-old man arrived Tuesday at the school in Uvalde, Texas, intent...
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

Both Buffalo and Uvalde suspected shooters allegedly abused animals

UVALDE, Texas — Animal abuse probed in Uvalde and Buffalo suspected shooters' pasts. The accused mass shooter who carried out the deadly attack at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, allegedly committed animal abuse and displayed videos of the cruelty to users on a social media platform, according to two users who spoke to ABC News.
UVALDE, TX
