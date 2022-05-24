ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County to receive $4.7M HIV Emergency Relief Grant

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Congressman Steve Cohen announced Tuesday that Shelby County will receive a $4.7 million emergency relief grant for its Ryan White HIV/AIDS program .

The $4,718,292 grant will come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS program provides a comprehensive system of care including primary medical care and essential support services for people living with HIV who are uninsured or underinsured.

The program was named after Ryan White , an Indiana teenager and hemophilia, who contracted AIDS from infected blood. He died in 1990.

“The Ryan White HIV/AIDS program has been successful in preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS and in providing treatment to those in need in our community. This significant grant funding will help Shelby County provide care for those affected by HIV and AIDS, and it will improve treatment outcomes for patients in Shelby County. Ultimately, it will save lives,” Cohen said.

