Northampton man looking for owner of 1956 class ring found in Mill River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Northampton, the tents are up, the carpets are down, and hundreds of artists and makers will be at the Three County Fairgrounds to unload and construct their elaborate displays of art and craft for the thousands of visitors to see. The three-day event is a collection of 220 selectively curated artists and makers who will display astounding visual arts and eye-popping designs.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO