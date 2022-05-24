Woman gets 10 years after she was shot in the butt while breaking into Port Charlotte home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A Punta Gorda woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after she was shot by a homeowner while breaking into a Port Charlotte home in 2019.

Jessica Gutzler, 42, was found guilty of breaking into the home on Strasburg Drive after a recent break-up in an attempt to get to her ex, according to the state attorney’s office.

Investigators said Gutzler’s ex went to stay at a friend’s house after the break-up where the 42-year-old banged on the front door and forced her way inside.

Court documents show the armed homeowner tried to stop Gutzler from getting in when a fight broke out between the two.

During the fight, the homeowner said he shot Gutzler in her butt.

Gutzler ran away but later called 911 asking for medical assistance. Deputies found her near Strasburg Drive and Seaton Avenue, then took her to Lee Memorial as a trauma alert.

She was treated, released and booked by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on the out-of-county warrant from Charlotte.

Gutzler was found guilty on one count of burglary with a battery. She was also sentenced to 10 years probation following her prison sentence.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Garczewski, Charlotte County Felony Chief.