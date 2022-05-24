ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Booker T Believes Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Walk Out Could’ve Been Handled Differently

By Ben Kerin
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooker T has weighed in on the latest regarding the Naomi and Sasha Banks incident, during which they walked out of WWE RAW last week over frustrations with their creative direction. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks the situation could have been handled differently (per Wrestling Inc.):. On how...

411mania.com

Scarlett Rust
1d ago

I don't blame the great banks and talented like no other Naomie for walking out www has messed them around a lot and cheated them and others out of respect and victories ..maybe this is the best way to be heard for them.

