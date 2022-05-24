ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman admits to having meth during traffic stop in Bridgeport

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after admitting to having meth during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.

Stephanie Long

On May 24, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that had its driver’s view obstructed, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then spoke with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Stephanie Long, 39, of Valley Head, who said she did not have a driver’s license, officers said.

Shinnston man indicted for January murder; 13 others indicted

While speaking with officers, Long “admitted to having drugs in the vehicle,” and then handed officers a clear bag containing a crystal-like substance, according to the complaint.

The bag’s contents were presumed as methamphetamine and weighed “approximately 3.38 grams.” Long also had $2,383 in cash and “numerous clear bags” inside of her vehicle, officers said.

Long has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

