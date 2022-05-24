Woman admits to having meth during traffic stop in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after admitting to having meth during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.
On May 24, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that had its driver’s view obstructed, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers then spoke with the vehicle's driver, identified as Stephanie Long, 39, of Valley Head, who said she did not have a driver's license, officers said.
While speaking with officers, Long “admitted to having drugs in the vehicle,” and then handed officers a clear bag containing a crystal-like substance, according to the complaint.
The bag’s contents were presumed as methamphetamine and weighed “approximately 3.38 grams.” Long also had $2,383 in cash and “numerous clear bags” inside of her vehicle, officers said.
