ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Raw Viewership, Rating Down This Week

By Ben Kerin
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE Raw viewership is in for May 23 episode and it reveals the show saw slight decrease in viewers...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Quit Backstage Role With WWE Due To Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has certainly been getting a lot of attention for his work in 2022 and he’s also received a lot of praise from the wrestling community over the last few months. WWE Hall of Famer JBL previously worked with Sami Zayn during his run working backstage as an agent. JBL noted during an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that he only lasted six weeks as an agent, and he also explained why he decided to leave the job.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE's Roman Reigns Has Hilarious Interaction With Two Year Old Fan

You'd be hard-pressed to think of a WWE superstar who has had a bigger run than Roman Reigns, with the "Tribal Chief" recently adding the World Heavyweight Championship belt to his repertoire following his victory against Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania. While the next few matches for Reigns have apparently been decided, it would seem that a potential future WWE superstar stared down the duel belt-wielding champion at a recent World Wrestling Entertainment event, with Roman responding in kind and creating a viral video for fans of the professional wrestling organization.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Usa Network#Combat#P18
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Addresses Incident at the End of AEW Rampage

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Danielson’s leg got caught between the ring and the ramp at the end of the AEW Rampage tapings on May 18th. Danielson discussed the situation with Graham GSM Matthews of BleacherReport.com. “I laugh at myself because I just turned 41 and I’m like, ‘I’m...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changes SmackDown Star’s Name

You never know who might show up on Friday Night SmackDown and last month fans saw former NXT star Gunther get called up to the blue brand. Gunther didn’t come alone was he was accompanied by former Imperium stable mate Marcel Barthel who had been renamed Ludwig Kaiser. Ludwig...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE sends a strong message after Sasha Banks and Naomi's gesture

In the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi's abrupt exit from the arena during Monday Night Raw, which apparently was strong enough and delivered a direct and understandable message to all backstage workers. Ringside News described what the McMahon...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Former WWE referee talks about Triple H

Triple H announced his final retirement from wrestling shortly before WrestleMania 38. After undergoing heart surgery in September 2021, The Game had to go through a lengthy rehabilitation to get back on his feet. Speaking with doctors and loved ones about him, HHH realized that it was better to give up the desire to get back to fighting.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sasha Banks and Naomi Were Mentioned on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi were once again mentioned on WWE RAW regarding their walkout from RAW. Sasha and Naomi have been making headlines ever since they walked out of RAW. According to many sources, the team simply wasn’t happy with the WWE creative team and decided not to perform at a RAW event simply.
WWE
411mania.com

Scott Steiner Says He Would ‘Kill’ Ric Flair In A Last Match

Scott Steiner hasn’t resolved his longstanding issues with Ric Flair, and says he’d “kill” Flair if he was the Nature Boy’s opponent in his upcoming final match. As you likely know, Flair is returning to the ring for a “Last Stand” at Starrcast V. During a recent online signing with Highspots Superstore, Scott Steiner was asked about the idea that he could be Flair’s opponent and let’s just say it didn’t sound like a good idea.
BOSTON, MA
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Major Double Surgery

That’s a big one. There are some legends of the wrestling world but some of them are among the biggest of all time. It takes someone special to get to that level but you know someone who reaches such a point. Those names are some of the greatest stars wrestling has ever seen and now one of them will be feeling a lot better after some serious medical issues have been solved.
WWE
ComicBook

Corey Graves Had to Tone Down Vince McMahon's Message About Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw sparked a number of responses from the WWE, including an indefinite suspension, stripping of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and an official statement harshly criticizing the pair. It has also resulted in WWE's commentary team consistently bringing the pair up, with Corey Graves saying their decision was unprofessional while Michael Cole talked on SmackDown about how they had let the WWE Universe down. Graves received some flack for his comments, though many fans assumed he was merely parroting whatever Vince McMahon ordered him to say.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: NXT Star Announces She Has Multiple Knee Injuries, To Miss Time

That’s never good to hear. One of the last things that you ever want to hear about in wrestling is an injury. Someone can be on a roll and then have something to go wrong that wipes them out for a short or long amount of time. Wrestlers can be taken out in the blink of an eye and unfortunately that seems to be the case again. Now we know some more about just how bad things are.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

More Details On The Future Of The WWE Brand Split

In recent weeks fans have been seeing a number of WWE Superstars jump from brand to brand and it sounds like fans can expect to see more crossovers in the future. With all of the jumping back and forth there’s been speculation that WWE could be ending the brand split completely, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Is the Brand Split Between WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown Officially Dead?

The brand split between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown was re-established back in 2016, setting a clear dividing line between the rosters of the Red and Blue Brand. Over the years, WWE has flirted with weakening or effectively killing the split, whether it be the Wild Card Rule and the Brand-to-Brand invitational. But lately, WWE has seemingly ignored it entirely, allowing wrestlers to cross brands to challenge for championships or continue storylines (See Sami Zayn's involvement in a six-man tag match to open this week's Raw). This was pushed even further by unifying the WWE and Universal Championship as well as the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, all of which now belong to The Bloodline.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Double Or Nothing Preview, Stephanie McMahon Absence, AIW Live | The Spotlight

Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Joey Janela lights his foot on fire. Plus, Jaychele Nicole (@jaychelenicole) joins the Creators Spotlight to discuss her Wrestling With Whiteness documentary, balancing school and work, representation in wrestling and more. Wrestling With Whiteness premieres May 28.
WWE
Wrestling World

Stone Cold Steve Austin was literally buried when he left WWE

In the last few days, we've only talked about Sasha Banks and Naomi, the tag team champions of the WWE main roster who abandoned the last episode of Monday Night Raw for a gigantic and insurmountable difference of views with the WWE creative team and consequently with Vince McMahon. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy