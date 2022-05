A Tulsa woman accused of committing several burglaries in late 2021 has been arrested. According to Tulsa Police, Kawaun Hopkins was taken into custody after a police pursuit Monday afternoon. Officers say they pulled over a stolen Chevy Malibu near 6400 South Newport but the driver, Hopkins, drove away after being stopped. Police followed the car but broke off pursuit because of the risk to the public. Another officer spotted the car near Peoria and tried to make another stop but Hopkins sped away eventually crashing into a metal pole in a parking lot.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO