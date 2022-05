GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)- The Goldsboro Police Department said one person has been charged following a deadly crash on U.S. 70. Police said just after 11 p.m. on May 19, officers responded to the area of U.S. 70 West near the William Street exit ramp after a person was reportedly struck by a car. When officers got there, they found unknown Black man at the scene. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on scene and that victim is still unidentified.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO