Brownsville, TX

Area students land scholarships from Port of Brownsville

The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago
A view of the Port of Brownsville ship channel Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, near Texas State Highway 48 as plans to deepen their ship channel from 42 feet to 52 feet come to fruition. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Thirty graduating seniors from area high schools have been selected to receive scholarships through the 2022 Port of Brownsville Scholarship program.

The 30 students each will be awarded $1,000 upon enrollment in a college, university or technical school. The winners were chosen based on academic performance, community involvement, extracurricular activity and work experience, plus student-penned essays submitted as part of the scholarship application, said the port. The students are from 15 public and private high schools in the Brownsville/Los Fresnos area.

Created by the Brownsville Navigation District Board of Commissioners in 2020, the program so far as awarded $94,000 to 94 high schools students within the navigation district.

BND Chairman Esteban “Steve” Guerra said the district is “proud to support these scholars as they move forward in pursuit of their academic and career goals.

“These students have demonstrated that they are highly motivated to succeed, and the Port of Brownsville is committed to helping them expand their knowledge and skill sets for the future,” he said.

The 2022 Port of Brownsville Scholarship recipients from Brownsville Independent School District are: Victor Contreras and Jennifer Garcia-Prado, Brownsville Early College High School; Amy Castro and Lizeth A. Castillo Pineda, Gladys Porter Early College High School; Dan Thanh Cao and Luis Lopez, Homer Hanna Early College High School; Rubi Alicia Logan and Karyme Itzel Garza, James Pace Early College High School; Manuel Candanoza and Jonathan Rodriguez, Lopez Early College High School; Kayla Guzman and Ethan Lai, Simon Rivera Early College High School; and Vivian Cardona-Orozco and Diego Preciado, Veterans Memorial Early College High School.

Additional scholarship winners are: John MacEachern and Annya Delgadillo Tovar, First Baptist School; Esmeralda Gomez and Jesus Mendoza, Harmony School of Innovation, Harmony Public Schools; Pedro Garcia and Mark Pena, Idea Frontier College Preparatory, Idea Public Schools; Salvador Palomo and Esteban Garza, Idea Brownsville College Preparatory, Idea Public Schools; Leilani Gonzalez and Camille Ramirez, Jubilee Academies; Jennifer Laznovsky and Cassandra Delgado, Los Fresnos High School, Los Fresnos Consolidate Independent School District; Andrea Arellano and Mildred Verlage, Saint Joseph Academy; and Kassandra A. Rodriguez and Vivian Uribe, South Texas ISD Medical Professions, South Texas Independent School District.

ValleyCentral

Secure lockout lifted at McAllen ISD

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District has lifted the secure lockout at all 30 campuses. Following reports of a suspicious vehicle to authorities, all McAllen ISD campuses were placed on secure lockout Thursday morning, according to McAllen ISD. The vehicle was described as a white or tan F-150 seen traveling southbound. With […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Uvalde native, Harlingen High School teacher watches tragedy unfold

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen High School coach shares an emotional response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in his hometown of Uvalde. “I was in class, and my phone buzzing, buzzing, buzzing,” said Randy Bermea, track and football coach and a business marketing teacher at Harlingen High School. “I looked and it’s my […]
HARLINGEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

BREAKING NEWS: Josh Mejia is departing BCIC

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation has announced that Josh Mejia is leaving the organization. Mejia has been with BCIC for five years, most recently serving as president and CEO. A news release from the group says Mejia is leaving to accept another job. He will continue to serve BCIC until June 28.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Four Donna ISD students arrested for threats to school

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts across the Valley are on high alert after the Uvalde shooting earlier this week. Donna ISD is one of the schools making changes after receiving information about a credible threat of violence against one of its schools. The school district sent out a notice Wednesday evening advising parents that […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV senior earns scholarship to pursue acting

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD announced one of their students will be attending theatre school in the fall. The district said Alejandra Tamez, a senior at McAllen High School, will be attending the Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago.   The university’s program accepts just 32 students and in addition, she also received […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD student ‘removed from campus’ for terroristic threat

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – An Austin Middle School student was “removed from the campus and will be arrested” after posting terroristic threats, according to an email sent to parents Thursday afternoon. The email was sent by the school and said that “inappropriate social media posts” were made by one student at around 11:25 am. Pharr […]
DONNA, TX
myrgv.com

Brownsville to collect old tires at Saturday event

Brownsville will hold a free tire collection event, as part of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council’s “Road to Recycling” Regional Tire Collection Project. On Saturday, residents can drop off used tires to designated collection sites, based on each resident’s location. Up to four tires...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
