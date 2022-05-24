Area students land scholarships from Port of Brownsville

A view of the Port of Brownsville ship channel Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, near Texas State Highway 48 as plans to deepen their ship channel from 42 feet to 52 feet come to fruition. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Thirty graduating seniors from area high schools have been selected to receive scholarships through the 2022 Port of Brownsville Scholarship program.

The 30 students each will be awarded $1,000 upon enrollment in a college, university or technical school. The winners were chosen based on academic performance, community involvement, extracurricular activity and work experience, plus student-penned essays submitted as part of the scholarship application, said the port. The students are from 15 public and private high schools in the Brownsville/Los Fresnos area.

Created by the Brownsville Navigation District Board of Commissioners in 2020, the program so far as awarded $94,000 to 94 high schools students within the navigation district.

BND Chairman Esteban “Steve” Guerra said the district is “proud to support these scholars as they move forward in pursuit of their academic and career goals.

“These students have demonstrated that they are highly motivated to succeed, and the Port of Brownsville is committed to helping them expand their knowledge and skill sets for the future,” he said.

The 2022 Port of Brownsville Scholarship recipients from Brownsville Independent School District are: Victor Contreras and Jennifer Garcia-Prado, Brownsville Early College High School; Amy Castro and Lizeth A. Castillo Pineda, Gladys Porter Early College High School; Dan Thanh Cao and Luis Lopez, Homer Hanna Early College High School; Rubi Alicia Logan and Karyme Itzel Garza, James Pace Early College High School; Manuel Candanoza and Jonathan Rodriguez, Lopez Early College High School; Kayla Guzman and Ethan Lai, Simon Rivera Early College High School; and Vivian Cardona-Orozco and Diego Preciado, Veterans Memorial Early College High School.

Additional scholarship winners are: John MacEachern and Annya Delgadillo Tovar, First Baptist School; Esmeralda Gomez and Jesus Mendoza, Harmony School of Innovation, Harmony Public Schools; Pedro Garcia and Mark Pena, Idea Frontier College Preparatory, Idea Public Schools; Salvador Palomo and Esteban Garza, Idea Brownsville College Preparatory, Idea Public Schools; Leilani Gonzalez and Camille Ramirez, Jubilee Academies; Jennifer Laznovsky and Cassandra Delgado, Los Fresnos High School, Los Fresnos Consolidate Independent School District; Andrea Arellano and Mildred Verlage, Saint Joseph Academy; and Kassandra A. Rodriguez and Vivian Uribe, South Texas ISD Medical Professions, South Texas Independent School District.