How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
A slump in several big companies weighed down the stock market Tuesday, leaving most major indexes lower.
The S&P 500 index fell, as did the Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies. Gains for McDonald’s and UnitedHealth helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher.
A stark profit warning from Snapchat’s parent company spooked investors into dumping the stocks of major social media companies. Snap sank 43.1%, while Facebook’s parent company lost 7.6%.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 32.27 points, or 0.8%, to 3,941.48.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.38 points, or 0.2%, to 31,928.62.
The Nasdaq fell 270.83 points, or 2.3%, to 11,264.45.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.94 points, or 1.6%, to 1,764.83.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 40.12 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 666.72 points, or 2.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 90.17 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 8.44 points, or 0.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 824.70 points, or 17.3%.
The Dow is down 4,409.68 points, or 12.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,380.52 points, or 28%.
The Russell 2000 is down 480.49 points, or 21.4%.
Comments / 0