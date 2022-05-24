Fire crews respond to incident at Rochester International Airport

An Austin man was injured in a collision between his vehicle and a tow truck on U.S. Highway 14 in Olmsted County late Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 International tow truck being driven by 20-year old Devon Gunnar Parkin of Rochester was assisting a stalled vehicle on the side of the road at approximately 11:55 p.m. Wednesday evening when his vehicle was struck by a 2006 Nissan Sentra being driven by 28-year old Logan Paul Bergstrom Conley of Austin, which was eastbound on Highway 14 near milepost 233 in Dover Township at the time of the collision.
HAM LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday evening in Ham Lake. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of 143rd Avenue Northeast and Lexington Avenue Northeast. Authorities say they believe the...
GOODVIEW, Minn. (KWNO)-The Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire. Goodview firefighters responded to the blaze at the Lake Village Mobile Home Community shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The first units that arrived on the scene reported the residence was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries...
A plane landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport amid emergency crews standing by as the pilot was apparently knowingly about to hit the runway with a blown tire. Aviation enthusiast Eric Paul, of First Xperiences Aviation & Travel, was at the airport viewing area Tuesday when a Mesa Airlines Boeing 737-400 made an emergency landing.
There was an injury traffic crash involving a school bus yesterday near Winona. The Winona Daily News is reporting a school bus and another vehicle collided at the intersection of County Road 7 and Winona County Road 12, which runs parallel to I-90 about 5 miles southeast of Winona. According to the newspaper, the Winona County Sheriff's Office ticketed the 69-year-old school bus driver for failure to yield because he pulled away from a stop sign into the path of the second vehicle.
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a theft at a restaurant in Kasson. It happened around 12 p.m. Thursday at the Buffet King on Main Street. Officers arrived at the scene at 1:55 p.m. According to the Kasson Police Department, a man stole...
Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - For the second time in a week, a motorist has caused significant damage after driving through fresh concrete in the Rochester area. The latest incident happened around 1:30 pm Tuesday near Oxbow Park. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a car drove through...
Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup in the parking lot of a highway rest stop in southeastern Minnesota. The 71-year-old man was walking in the parking lot at the Dresbach Welcome Center in Winona County when he was hit by the pickup around 4:30 PM. The State Patrol identified the man as 71-year-old Philip Conrad of La Crosse.
(ABC 6 News) - CK Kyle Kasio received an interpreter, a public defender, and a court date in Freeborn County today. The County charged Kasio with two counts of felony 1st-degree assault, and three counts of felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he turned himself in to police on May 16 following three stabbings in an Albert Lea apartment building.
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police responded to an assault report at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 24. A 20-year-old woman told officers she had pulled up to a crosswalk at Civic Center Drive and 1st Street SE as the crosswalk sign began to blink, indicating pedestrian crossing. The woman said...
(ABC 6 News) - A Stacyville man who died in a May 21 rollover has been identified by the Mitchell County sheriff's office. Jason Huisman, 37, was traveling south on Quail Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, when his 2011 Ford Escape entered the east ditch and rolled over.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman who was found passed out with a young child in her car is facing criminal charges. A breath test indicated her blood/alcohol concentration was more than four times the legal limit. An Olmsted County deputy was called to a rural area...
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Dozens of homeowners are still cleaning up from flooding, days after a water main break.
The city of St. Louis Park said that a 12-inch water main broke early Saturday morning. More than 50 homes south of Minnetonka Boulevard had sewer water pouring into their basements.
Residents are left wondering who is going to pay for the damage.
Jennifer Snyder had to throw out everything in her basement. Her home on Quebec Avenue South is one of the homes that flooded on Saturday.
“Our entire neighborhood is a disaster,” Snyder said. “We are still getting no...
(ABC 6 News) - The sheriff’s office of Olmsted County is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and passengers of another vehicle that went through wet concrete in the Rochester area. At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, a construction team reported damage to newly...
(ABC 6 News) - Melchor Barnabas will stand trial for a May 2 police pursuit and crash in late October of this year. Barnabas, 23, is accused of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, violating Minnesota’s open bottle law, riding in a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission, and driving without insurance.
WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office have determined the source of a fire that erupted causing destruction to a local bar and part of the surrounding area. The fire started in the outdoor plastic dumpsters on the south or back side of the building, and...
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-MnDOT is making some adjustments to the Mankato Ave. Reconstruction area after lengthy traffic delays Wednesday. “I apologize to folks. We don’t find it acceptable,” MnDOT District 6 Spokesman Mike Dougherty told KWNO. “We did know that there would be backups but it did disrupt people’s lives.”
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Kasson are investigating the theft of a large amount of money from an employee of a restaurant. Kasson Police Chief Josh Hanson says officers were called to the Buffet King Restaurant just before 2 PM yesterday and were told that the man had stolen about $6000 in cash from an employee's purse. The actual theft had occurred around noon.
Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today called on the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to look for solutions to improve severe traffic delays caused by the construction of a series of roundabouts along Highway 43/61/Mankato Avenue in Winona:. “I’m hearing many concerns from folks around town regarding...
