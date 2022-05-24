Fire crews respond to incident at Rochester International Airport

Originally published May 25 ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Dozens of homeowners are still cleaning up from flooding, days after a water main break. The city of St. Louis Park said that a 12-inch water main broke early Saturday morning. More than 50 homes south of Minnetonka Boulevard had sewer water pouring into their basements. Residents are left wondering who is going to pay for the damage. Jennifer Snyder had to throw out everything in her basement. Her home on Quebec Avenue South is one of the homes that flooded on Saturday. “Our entire neighborhood is a disaster,” Snyder said. “We are still getting no...

