Thomas Caputo, 82, of Bristol, passed away on May 23, 2022. He is the son of the late Michael and Marietta (Ferraro) Caputo. Thomas is survived by his loving partner of 35 years, Pierre Lemieux. He resided in Bristol his entire life, and was a member of St. Joseph Church. Thomas graduated from St. Anthony High School and Central Connecticut State University. He was an educator in the Bristol school system for 28 years, and was loved and admired by his students, who realized and appreciated his significant impact years later.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO