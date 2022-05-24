ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Ukrainian medic recorded footage of her time in Mariupol — then sent it to the AP

By Sacha Pfeiffer
NPR
 4 days ago

NPR

Remembering the young victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

Twenty-one white crosses, one to honor each of those killed in Uvalde, Texas, now stand in front of the elementary school where they lost their lives. Nineteen of the names on those crosses are children who were killed in a fourth-grade classroom. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Erika Escamilla's nieces and nephews...
UVALDE, TX
NPR

A cyberwar is already happening in Ukraine, Microsoft analysts say

Microsoft's global ubiquity gives its cybersecurity experts a unique window into the Russian cyberwar against Ukraine. The software giant is involved in both monitoring and combatting attacks. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Everyone keeps asking when Russia is going to launch the cyberwar. It's been more than three months since Putin invaded...
SEATTLE, WA
NPR

News brief: Uvalde shooting, NRA meeting, fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region

The most basic fact of the mass shooting in Texas is the timeline. What happened? How long? In what order?. And days later, we do not have a definite timeline. Texas authorities have given contradictory accounts. There's no consistent explanation for why the attacker remained in the school for up to an hour. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro wants the FBI to step in here.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Ukraine claims victory in Kharkiv, but some nearby areas face relentless attacks

VYACHESLAV ZADORENKO: (Non-English language spoken). BEAUBIEN: "All the supermarkets were damaged or destroyed," he says. "All the businesses are closed." Prior to the February 24 invasion, Derhachi had a population of about 15,000 people. Now the few thousand that remain mostly rely on government food parcels to survive. The mayor is standing in front of the ruins of Derhachi's cultural center.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NPR

The political stumbling blocks that prevent gun legislation from passing

As we're learning more about the victims in Uvalde, we're also getting new information about how law enforcement responded to the shooting. Family members of some of the victims have criticized police for taking too long to confront the gunman once he was barricaded inside the school classroom. Lucinda Velazquez (ph) is the great-aunt of one of the children who was injured but not killed.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

How the media can cover mass shootings while respecting space for grief

Journalists from NPR and many other news outlets rushed to Uvalde this week as soon as word of the mass shooting got out, just as they had rushed earlier this month to the shooting massacre in Buffalo. With every one of these, the media is trying to find out what happened, what went wrong and who should bear responsibility without doing more harm to a community in mourning. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik is with us to talk about this. Hi, David.
NPR

Moscow slashes interest rates in a bid to get the economy back on track

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Russian history professor Sergey Radchenko of Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, about whether President Putin is taking control of the economy. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. As Russia makes incremental gains in its war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to entice more...
BUSINESS
NPR

Encore: The United States' only native parrot is being studied, to save it

All right, let's talk about parrots. Does Polly want a cracker? I mean, what does Polly really want? Well, the only native parrot in the U.S. lives in the southern tip of Texas. It's beloved by locals, but it's threatened by habitat loss and pet poachers. NPR's John Burnett met up with a scientist who's trying to learn more about this smart and very poorly understood bird.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
NPR

Rep. Castro 'lost confidence' in Uvalde officials. So he called the FBI

Today in Uvalde, Texas, questions continue to be asked about the law enforcement response to Tuesday's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. Families of the victims say police did not do enough to save their loved ones. And at least one official seems to agree. Today at a press conference, Steven McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that in hindsight, it was, quote, "the wrong decision for law enforcement to wait so long before entering the classroom where the shooter was." McCraw also said that 911 recordings show that a child in one of the locked classrooms was on the phone with 911 for an extended period. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had this to say about today's revelations.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Political realities have stopped legislative action after school shootings

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday was the second-deadliest school shooting since 1970. But in the aftermath of Columbine, Parkland, Sandy Hook and the nearly 1,000 other school shootings since 2012, advocates for nationwide gun control measures, like universal background checks and banning assault rifles, have run into political realities that have stopped these efforts from moving forward.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Insights on Uvalde from an activist who worked to make the U.K. safer

A common refrain since the Uvalde school shooting is, the U.S. is the only country where this happens. Well, nearly 30 years ago, it happened in Scotland. A man killed 16 students and a teacher at Dunblane Primary School. Dunblane parents became vocal activists, and soon after, the U.K. passed strict gun control laws. There has not been a school shooting in the U.K. since. Mick North was one of those parents. His 5-year-old daughter Sophie was killed in the massacre, and he helped start the group now known as Gun Control Network. Mick North, thank you for joining us today.

