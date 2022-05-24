ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastopol, CA

Rural students of color are fighting back against racism in majority white schools

By Julia McEvoy
NPR
 4 days ago

Rural students in schools across the country are experiencing racism — but some, like students at West County High school in Sebastopol, Calif., are fighting back. Racist bullying on high school campuses is on the rise. The increase comes as more rural residents identify as multiracial and their children are attending...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Minnesota High Schooler Takes Responsibility For Social Media Threat At Rodriguez High School In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A social media threat that occurred Friday morning at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield has been traced to a 17-year-old Minnesota high schooler, said the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. The responsible high schooler came from Richfield High School in Minnesota. Apparently, the threat involved the school acronym ‘RHS’, therefore schools nationwide with that acronym were concerned. There has been no danger reported to the student body or staff at either school due to the Fairfield Police Department’s quick response to the incident.
FAIRFIELD, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Activist Seeks Congressional Seat in Newly Formed District 8

Cheryl Sudduth, a Bay Area community organizer and international negotiator, is seeking election as the first U.S. Representative for California’s new 8th Congressional district. She is challenging incumbent Democratic Congressman John Garamendi. Last year, the California Black Census and Redistricting Hub pushed the California Citizens Redistricting Commission to draw...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Sebastopol, CA
Society
City
Sebastopol, CA
Sebastopol, CA
Education
Local
California Education
beniciaindependent.com

It’s Better in Benicia – but, for whom?

Even amongst the most progressive, when Black people make specific calls to action that will impact systemic oppression, we are met with symbolism over material change. We asked for equity. They gave us a flag for Juneteenth. That’s nice, and it doesn’t address the issues that impact Black people on a daily basis. Ask yourself – why might that be? Symbolic change checks the box, it doesn’t hurt to advance those things, and it perhaps even allows those who perpetuate inequity to feel some measure of comfort, as if they’ve done their good deed. But it’s performative. It’s appeasement. They hope that, if they give us some ceremonial gesture, we’ll feel better, and rest in the glow of their generosity. If they can pacify us, then they don’t have to address any real change. That’s much more difficult and requires a certain level of looking in the mirror that is uncomfortable. In fact, to avoid doing so, some places are simply making discomfort illegal. Understanding that, what then can be done? One direct route to addressing material change is local government. And the thing that moves the needle locally is civic engagement.
BENICIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Pfeiffer
The Heartland Institute

What Is Wrong with San Francisco?

San Francisco is one of the most beautiful and affluent cities in the world. And yet San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle, have significant and growing homeless populations. Anyone interested in the ills of the West Coast should read Michael Shellenberger’s book San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities. His answer: “much of what I and other progressives had believed about cities, crime, and homelessness was all wrong.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Hospital safety rankings for Solano, Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Mendocino counties in spring 2022

How North Bay hospitals scored Grade “A” Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center Petaluma Valley Hospital Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital Adventist Health St. Helena Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Grade “B” Novato Community Hospital Queen of the Valley Medical Center NorthBay Medical Center NorthBay VacaValley Hospital Grade “C” MarinHealth Medical Center Sutter Solano Medical Center Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Source: The Leapfrog Group's spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades, hospitalsafetygrade.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#Racism#Ethnic Minorities#Asian Americans#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Kqed#West County High School#Indian#Japanese#Mexicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
sonomacountygazette.com

Opinion: Water theft in Petaluma is intolerable

It is intolerable for local governments to ask ordinary citizens to make sacrifices— including not growing vegetable gardens or watering lawns—while they look the other way when cannabis growers filch public water during California’s worst drought in a millennium. The City of Petaluma’s website announces a vast...
PETALUMA, CA
sftimes.com

Alameda residents resist housing plan for 5,000 new homes in neighborhood

The fight over state housing mandates playing out throughout the Bay Area hit the city of Alameda this week, with neighbors yelling at officials during a chaotic public meeting about where to build homes. The small island city with just over 78,000 people is being forced to reckon with California’s...
ALAMEDA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy