ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Professor who went viral for wearing a mask on a Zoom call explains his reasoning

By Sacha Pfeiffer
NPR
 4 days ago

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Jon Levy, professor and chair of the Department of Environmental Health at Boston University School of Public Health, about the thread he wrote about wearing a mask. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. Because it is 2022, our next guest went viral for wearing an N95 mask...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

'Love on the Spectrum' shows what dating can be like for people with autism

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Love on the Spectrum creator Cian O'Clery and participant Kaelynn Partlow about what the show, which follows people on the autism spectrum as they date, means to them. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. A new show on Netflix chronicles the challenges of dating for people on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
NPR

How the media can cover mass shootings while respecting space for grief

With tragic events like mass shootings, how do journalists balance the need to hold those in power accountable and to tell the stories of those directly impacted, while respecting space for grief?. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. Journalists from NPR and many other news outlets rushed to Uvalde this week as soon...
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Insights on Uvalde from an activist who worked to make the U.K. safer

A common refrain since the Uvalde school shooting is, the U.S. is the only country where this happens. Well, nearly 30 years ago, it happened in Scotland. A man killed 16 students and a teacher at Dunblane Primary School. Dunblane parents became vocal activists, and soon after, the U.K. passed strict gun control laws. There has not been a school shooting in the U.K. since. Mick North was one of those parents. His 5-year-old daughter Sophie was killed in the massacre, and he helped start the group now known as Gun Control Network. Mick North, thank you for joining us today.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Pfeiffer
NPR

How Americans actually feel about gun rights versus restrictions

In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, here's what U.S. polling says about the country's attitude toward guns and gun policy. The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has the political world focused once again on guns. Few issues draw more passion in politics. So we're going to look more closely now at how Americans actually feel about gun rights versus gun restrictions. Joining us is NPR political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Hi, Domenico.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Encore: The United States' only native parrot is being studied, to save it

We know the bird can mimic human speech; now a researcher is trying to understand parrot-to-parrot communication. He's looking at the red-crowned parrot, which is the only parrot native to the U.S. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. All right, let's talk about parrots. Does Polly want a cracker? I mean, what does...
NPR

Scientists warned us about monkeypox in 1988. Here's why they were right.

Back in 1988, scientists in London almost seem to have had a crystal ball. Writing in the International Journal of Epidemiology, they made a bold – and surprisingly prescient – prediction about monkeypox: Over time, "the average magnitude and duration of monkeypox epidemics will increase," they wrote. At...
SCIENCE
NPR

Abortion access tends to lower child poverty rates, economists say

A hundred fifty-four economists are wading into the abortion debate. In a brief to the Supreme Court, they wrote that access to legal abortion here has led to women attaining higher levels of education and professional occupation and lower rates of children in poverty. But how can they be so sure? Well, our colleagues at The Indicator From Planet Money, Adrian Ma and Wailin Wong, explain it's based on something called causal inference.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#N95#Boston University#Covid
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

ALI EDWARDS: This is Ali Edwards (ph) from Eugene, Ore., and I am getting ready to head to Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles with my Star Wars fanatic, 20-year-old son Simon (ph). We are ridiculously excited. This podcast was recorded at... KELSEY SNELL, HOST:. 1:07 p.m. on Thursday, May...
EUGENE, OR
NPR

Opinion: Another mass shooting, but nothing changes

Mass shootings have become a part of America's landscape - this week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, another elementary school. We've seen mass shootings at middle schools, at high schools, community colleges and universities. Just since 2000, mass shootings in this country have killed worshipers in churches, synagogues and a Sikh temple. There have been mass shootings on streets and in parking lots, in factories and post offices, airports, movie theaters, nightclubs, shopping malls and diners. And if you think, that's enough; you've made the point, I'd have to say that the facts of all these killings year after year have not made the point. They go on. Over the past few years, there have been mass shootings on military bases, in municipal buildings, at festivals, bowling alleys and spas. There have been mass shootings in states with strict gun laws, in states where a newly 18-year-old can buy a gun but not a beer. There have been mass shootings in supermarkets, as in Buffalo just two weeks ago, in health care clinics and apartment complexes, nursing homes, trailer parks and subways. Some mass shooters have targeted people just because they're Asian, Black, gay, Jewish or Latino. Some just tried to kill as many people as they could. Our children have been in almost as many active shooter drills as school plays because they've seen school shootings almost every year, all those images they can find online of students running out of classrooms with their hands in the air, many in tears, many in shock. God knows what children have seen in nightmares. If you read from the list of mass shootings just in this last generation, you might recognize place names we vowed never to forget - Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary, Emanuel AME Church, Pulse nightclub, the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Tree of Life Synagogue, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Mass shootings have become - they're the only right words, really - a grim routine. The shock, grief, international attention, vigils, flowers, funerals, eulogies, investigations, shattered families and familiar political arguments now well-practiced before the next horrifying occasion strikes. People care. People pray. But what changes?
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Alyssa Gaines is named National Youth Poet Laureate

To celebrate Poetry Month, we met the four finalists vying for the title of 2022 National Youth Poet Laureate back in April. ALYSSA GAINES: I'm Alyssa Gaines. ISABELLA RAMIREZ: My name is Isabella Ramirez. ELIZABETH SHVARTS: I go by Liz. JESSICA KIM: I'm Jessica Kim. CHANG: All four of those...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NPR

What does a black hole sound like? NASA has an answer

NASA has been capturing awesome - and for once the word is justified - images from outer space for more than 60 years, the blue marble of Earth, the auroras of Jupiter, the Andromeda Galaxy, millions of light-years away. But what does outer space sound like? Maybe this. (SOUNDBITE OF...

Comments / 0

Community Policy