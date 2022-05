With Memorial Day Weekend basically upon us, it's time that we pause and remember all of those who have fallen in battle while serving our country. It's a debt none of us will be able to repay. Not to mention, it's a sacrifice most of us will never be able to wrap our heads around. Not only did the men and women in service make a sacrifice, the ultimate sacrifice, but their families and friends also sacrificed for the sake of our country, as well. We will always remember that sacrifice and be forever grateful for it.

