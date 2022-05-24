ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Remembering veterans and starting summer

By Tom Holmes
Forest Park Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day, aka Decoration Day, began after the Civil War in the northern states as a time to remember fallen Union soldiers, and after World War I, it evolved into a day to remember veterans who had died in all of this country’s wars. Next Monday, May 30...

www.forestparkreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown: The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake

Erin McElroy, Chief Relationships Officer, The Dole Mansion, joins John Williams to tell us about the incredible history of The Dole, what we see when we visit the property, the very popular Sunday farmers market, and the upcoming (and 42nd annual!) Lakeside Festival taking place over the 4th of July weekend.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park Library announces 5 free concerts for the summer

Orland Park Public Library announced this week that five free concerts will be performed for residents at the library, 14921 S. Ravinia Ave. Three concerts are for families and two are intended for an adult audience. “The library has a long tradition of offering concerts during the summer on the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Local News staying power depends on you

This week in our Spring Fundraising Campaign to raise $50,000 to support GCM’s local community journalism we spotlight our long relationships with the communities we serve. Which is to say, we’ve been around the block a few times and we’re proud of it. The professional reporting and...
FOREST PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Park, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Forest Park, IL
City
River Forest, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend May 27-29, 2022

With Memorial Day on the horizon, there is no shortage of fun to be had this weekend in Lake County. Ravinia Festival is well underway and the lineup is packed full of top performers. Take a look at the lineup here. Here the top things to do this weekend, May...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
chambanamoms.com

Summer Fun in Chicago: Free Days at the Best Museums

Get your entire family into your favorite Chicago attractions for free on specific days this summer. Do you love visiting museums? Do you love visiting museums for FREE? We’ve put together our list of special days when we know Chicago museums offer free admission this summer, from June through August of 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Foodie Adventures in the Elgin Area

Exploring the Delicious Eateries of the Elgin, Illinois Area. Disclosure: Thank you to Explore Elgin Area for hosting our visit. Our visit to Elgin and the surrounding area indulged us with some incredible foodie adventures. The plus side of being so close to Elgin -- we can quickly return to some of the new favorites we discovered on our exploration. We indeed found some tantalizing favorites that we would like to return to -- plus, we would like to try more of the Elgin food scene in the future:
ELGIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#War Memorials#Washington Dc#The National Anthem
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

WEEKEND+ for 5/26 to 6/1

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND+ for Thursday 5/26 to Wednesday 6/1. FOR THIS WEEK: Summer Fun Begins Here | Summer Camps Source | Fairs & Festivals | Fitness / Race Guide | On Stage | Plus, links to … Make Room for Self Care, Party Advice from the Pros, Golf Links & Tips, 7 Ulta-Succesful Graduation Tips, Waterparks & Pools, Dining Out.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Winnetka residents rip limited beach access and views in park district’s Centennial-Elder overhaul

Because of the fence and breakwater, which would extend onto the beach, access to the 1,000 feet of public beachfront will only be possible through the park's entrance off Sheridan Road. Pedestrians would not be able to walk across the beach at the waterfront. The post Winnetka residents rip limited beach access and views in park district’s Centennial-Elder overhaul appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
WOMI Owensboro

What Happened To Illinois’ Famous Alligator Chance The Snapper?

Do you remember Chance The Snapper, the famous alligator from Illinois... here's an update. Remember back to the summer of 2019 when the biggest news story in Illinois was about an alligator living in the lake of a Chicago park. We never got the real story of how it ended up there but most likely someone got the animal for a pet and couldn't take care of it. The overwhelmed owner dumped it off in a local pond and hoped nature would take its course.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
fox32chicago.com

Adorable baby tapir born at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO - There’s a new addition at the Brookfield Zoo, and visitors can begin seeing the newborn on Thursday. The male calf is a South American tapir. He was born Sunday to his mom "Sorghum" and dad "Sonny" after a 13-month gestation. His birth weight was 20 pounds. "Being...
CHICAGO, IL
roselle.il.us

Garbage Pickup on Holiday Schedule Week of Memorial Day

Garbage, recycling, and yard waste pickup will be delayed by one day the week of Memorial Day, May 30. Homes regularly scheduled for Tuesday pickup will be scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday pickup will occur on Thursday, June 2.
ROSELLE, IL
Q985

Illinois ‘Stonehenge’ Offers More Mysteries Than Answers

It really is pretty amazing what you come across when you're brainstorming ideas for what to blog about. I was bouncing around the internet looking for something to write a post about and came across the fact that there used to be a massive civilization in Southern Illinois that had structures similar to pyramids and a structure that resembled Stonehenge in England.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy