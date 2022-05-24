ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Gov. signs bill to allow fencing sales tax exemption, property tax relief

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law that will make a sales tax exemption on agriculture fencing and provides property tax relief for those affected by natural disasters. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, May 23, she ceremonially signed bipartisan House...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 1

WIBW

KCC negotiates electric company to lower bills after $5 increase requested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Empire Electric requested it be allowed to raise customers’ monthly bills by $5, the KCC negotiated with the company to actually lower costs by about $3. The Kansas Corporation Commission says Empire Electric customers will soon see their monthly bills be reduced. It said...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Federal disaster declaration granted for state of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly’s request for a federal disaster declaration in Kansas has been granted by President Joe Biden. The request comes after severe winter storms passed through the state back in late March. Each storm produced sticky wet, heavy snow combined with strong winds of 50 to 70 mph that damaged […]
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Senate Committee Too Busy To Advance Medical Marijuana Bill

The Kansas Legislature was unable to pass a medical marijuana bill again this session. Monday marked the end of the legislative session in Topeka and the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee Chairman Robert Olson said in a press release that they had too “heavy of a load” and his committee had to carry on other issues and that lawmakers will not be “getting this measure across the finish line this session.” This may be a blessing in disguise for proponents of legalization in Kansas as the proposed bill passed by the house contained several items that would have, according to some, allowed for big businesses to come in from out of state and monopolize production and distribution. This was mainly because the failed bill proposed licensing and fees for growers and distributors that were many times that of surrounding states, thus making it very difficult for small local businesses to be involved. It would have allowed only big-box growers and distributors to participate, essentially putting it out of reach economically for most small farms and entrepreneurs. Those opposed to legalizing medical use were pleased that Kansas continues to be one of less than 15 states, which do not allow ill residents to seek relief from their maladies thru the use of cannabis. Instead regulating those residents to seek said relief thru big pharma options including opiate-based remedies.
TOPEKA, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Business
WIBW

Kansas railroad companies awarded $1.5 million to aid construction projects

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas railroad companies have been awarded $11.5 million in grants to aid in railroad construction projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she joined Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Thursday, May 26, to announce the state will give $11.5 million in grants to advance 17 railroad improvement projects throughout the Sunflower State.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

AG warns Kansans of car-buying scams as purchases become harder to make

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the purchase of a new or used vehicle has become more difficult in recent years. Whether it be in-person shopping limitations spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain disruptions that have limited production of new vehicles, or the shortage of available used cars, the AG said Kansans have had to endure a great deal just to find reliable transportation.
KANSAS STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

State Supreme Court: State Must Pay $63 Million Back

The state of Kansas must pay former pizza executive Gene Bicknell more than $63 million to settle a long-running dispute over his tax bill. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Immigrants face new reality and old fears under a Kansas law banning ‘sanctuary’ cities

TOPEKA — Alejandro Rangel-Lopez says fear is a given in a mixed-status household. Growing up in Dodge City with an undocumented parent, Rangel-Lopez constantly feared his father coming home with news that immigration agents had detained his mother. And he says fear of deportation kept his mother from reporting an abusive ex-husband who fled with […] The post Immigrants face new reality and old fears under a Kansas law banning ‘sanctuary’ cities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Person
Elaine Bowers
Person
Laura Kelly
WIBW

Gov. sent names of 5 Shawnee Co. District Judge nominees to fill 2 vacancies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five names have been sent to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to choose from to fill two district judge vacancies in Shawnee Co. On Thursday, May 26, Kansas Courts says the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of five nominees for two district judge positions to Governor Laura Kelly who now has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancies.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Where did the Kansas Legislature’s moderates go? The Kansas Chamber targeted them.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. J.C. Moore served two years as the Republican representative for District 93 and has written more than 300 articles for local newspapers and his website, “Current Events […] The post Where did the Kansas Legislature’s moderates go? The Kansas Chamber targeted them. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Four States Home Page

Pfizer ordered to pay $85k to Kansans for false advertisement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — An investigation into Pfizer’s business and advertising practices involving its co-payment coupon program has prompted a settlement of over $85,000 to be paid to Kansas consumers. The settlement resolves allegations that Pfizer, Inc., deceptively marketed its co-payment coupon program for its Estring, Quillivant XR and Quillichew ER (“Quillivant”), and Flector Patch […]
KANSAS STATE
#Property Taxes#Tax Relief#Tax Refund#Tax Exemption#Wibw#House#Kansans
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Come To Missouri

photo of money in handsPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Gov. orders flags to fly half-staff on Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday in honor of Memorial Day. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. “Let...
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas Consumers Get Refund From Ford

More than 300 Kansas consumers have received more than $167,000 in refunds by Ford Motor Company as part of a nationwide settlement over false advertising claims. The refunds are part of a 19.2 million-dollar settlement with Ford over the marketing of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids, and the payload capacity of model year 2011 through 2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas students win awards in national renewable energy design and construction competition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National KidWind Challenge was held in San Antonio, Texas, last week. The KidWind Challenge is KidWind’s flagship renewable energy design and construction student competition. Each team met this year’s extra challenging competition elements with enthusiasm, determination, and out of the box thinking! Like usual, teams tested their turbine in each […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Economy
Politics
Taxation
Income Tax
Sales Tax
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Farm Bureau’s PAC endorses four GOP incumbents, silent on 3rd District race

TOPEKA — The political action committee of the Kansas Farm Bureau endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Republicans U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and U.S. Reps. Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner and Tracey Mann. The PAC — Voters Organized to Elect Farm Bureau Friends — didn’t endorse anyone in the 3rd District race involving Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice […] The post Kansas Farm Bureau’s PAC endorses four GOP incumbents, silent on 3rd District race appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Progressives Predict State House TAKEOVER In 4 Years

For context, let's remember that Kansas hasn't sent a Republican senator to D.C. since the 30s and Topeka has been GOP territory for ALL of the modern era. Still, hope springs eternal as Midterm election season approaches. Here's a peek at the bold statement . . . With a deep...
KANSAS STATE
kscj.com

BOTTLE BILL PASSES IOWA LEGISLATURE

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 44 YEARS, STATE LAWMAKERS HAVE VOTED TO MAKE CHANGES IN IOWA’S POPULAR “BOTTLE BILL. THE LEGISLATION WOULD LET GROCERY STORES STOP ACCEPTING EMPTY BOTTLES AND CANS AND PAYING DEPOSITS. REDEMPTION CENTERS WOULD SEE THEIR PER CONTAINER HANDLING FEE INCREASED TO THREE CENTS. WHOLESALE...
IOWA STATE

