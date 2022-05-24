Gov. signs bill to allow fencing sales tax exemption, property tax relief

The Kansas Legislature was unable to pass a medical marijuana bill again this session. Monday marked the end of the legislative session in Topeka and the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee Chairman Robert Olson said in a press release that they had too “heavy of a load” and his committee had to carry on other issues and that lawmakers will not be “getting this measure across the finish line this session.” This may be a blessing in disguise for proponents of legalization in Kansas as the proposed bill passed by the house contained several items that would have, according to some, allowed for big businesses to come in from out of state and monopolize production and distribution. This was mainly because the failed bill proposed licensing and fees for growers and distributors that were many times that of surrounding states, thus making it very difficult for small local businesses to be involved. It would have allowed only big-box growers and distributors to participate, essentially putting it out of reach economically for most small farms and entrepreneurs. Those opposed to legalizing medical use were pleased that Kansas continues to be one of less than 15 states, which do not allow ill residents to seek relief from their maladies thru the use of cannabis. Instead regulating those residents to seek said relief thru big pharma options including opiate-based remedies.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO