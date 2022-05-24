Could Mets ace Jacob deGrom return in late June?

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is still waiting to make his 2022 season debut. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters the club was "not going to set timelines" regarding the potential return of ace Jacob deGrom, who has missed the entire 2022 season to date with a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder.

While the Mets announced last Tuesday that a follow-up MRI and CT scan "revealed continued healing in the scapula," it was still thought at that time that deGrom wouldn't make his campaign debut before the July All-Star break. However, Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report noted that MLB insider Jon Heyman said during the latest edition of "The Show" podcast that the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner could be back on the bump before Independence Day.

"Somebody with the Mets told me late June. To me, that seemed optimistic," Heyman explained about deGrom's status. "I'm looking at July."

It makes sense the Mets would like to see deGrom back in action at some point in the final week of June. The Amazins confirmed last week that three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is expected to miss six to eight weeks with an oblique strain, and right-hander Tylor Megill has been on the injured list since May 12 due to biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm.

However, deGrom missed the second half of last season with lingering elbow problems, and the Mets have jumped out to a 29-15 start without him this spring. It seems unlikely New York would rush the 33-year-old back without having assurances he's fully healthy.