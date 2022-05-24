Congratulations Dulcie Nelson on graduating from DPSST

Update: The suspect, Mama Genagritis is scheduled to be arraigned today at 1:15pm in Union County. On May 23, 2022, at approximately 7:25 P.M., law enforcement received a call from an individual reporting a homicide. Oregon State Police Troopers along with Union County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in unincorporated Union County. Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement found an adult female deceased. A suspect was taken into custody without incident. The Union County Major Crime Team was activated with the OSP Criminal Division taking the lead role.The investigation is on-going, and any further releases will be done through the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO