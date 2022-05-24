ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Congratulations Dulcie Nelson on graduating from DPSST

By Shannon McKone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKER COUNTY – Congratulations to Dulcie Nelson, Baker County Sheriff’s Office most recent...

CCS gets two emergency response vehicles

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is providing funding to Community Counseling Services to put it on the front lines in responding to mental health and substance abuse crises in the county. Board Chairman John Shafer says the board has approved spending $250,000 this year to purchase two emergency response vehicles based in Hermiston and Pendleton.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Baker School District Superintendent Mark Witty speaks on yesterday’s Lock-Out, Baker PD issues release

BAKER CITY – Yesterday, May 26, 2022, the Baker School District had a situation that involved an external threat of violence. According to Baker School District Superintendent Mark Witty, the school district immediately went into a district-wide lock-out. Meaning, that inside the schools, things continued as normal, but externally no one was allowed in or out of the buildings.
County to accept grant for homeless alternative

WEST UMATILLA COUNTY – The cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Stanfield, and Echo are joining with Umatilla County to provide a place for the homeless to rest. The Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing project – also known as PATH – will be a facility on the west side of the county at the intersection of Lind and Bensel roads.
HERMISTON, OR
UPDATED: CTUIR releases homicide statement

MISSION – The Umatilla County Jail Roster lists Kawlija Nicoah Scott, 25, as an inmate, arrested by Umatilla Tribal Police officers Wednesday evening. He is charged with a single count of criminal homicide with no bail. The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Portland has confirmed it is assisting Umatilla...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
SAR activated near Olive Lake; party made it out safely

GRANITE, OR – According to a release from Sheriff McKinley, yesterday morning Search and Rescue with other resources were activated near Olive Lake. Find the full news release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley below:. (Press Release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) The Grant County Sheriff Office received...
GRANITE, OR
La Grande received 2022 Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant

LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Main Street) La Grande Main Street Downtown, known simply as Main Street, is proud to announce that La Grande is a recipient of the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant for the 3rd cycle in a row. Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 28 matching grants worth $5,000,000 to Oregon Main Street Network organizations across the state for building projects that encourage economic revitalization. Projects range from façade improvement to basic facilities and housing with awards ranging from $23,850-$200,000.
LA GRANDE, OR
Death Investigation in Union County

Update: The suspect, Mama Genagritis is scheduled to be arraigned today at 1:15pm in Union County. On May 23, 2022, at approximately 7:25 P.M., law enforcement received a call from an individual reporting a homicide. Oregon State Police Troopers along with Union County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in unincorporated Union County. Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement found an adult female deceased. A suspect was taken into custody without incident. The Union County Major Crime Team was activated with the OSP Criminal Division taking the lead role.The investigation is on-going, and any further releases will be done through the Union County District Attorney’s Office.
UNION COUNTY, OR
𝐎𝐃𝐅𝐖 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐧𝐮𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐰𝐨𝐥𝐟

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from ODFW) Due to the continued significant risk of wolves to livestock in the Chesnimnus Pack area (Wallowa County), ODFW has extended the duration of a kill permit that was set to expire May 24. The extended permit will be valid until June 14. The...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Four pets killed in Walla Walla fire

WALLA WALLA — Crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday to a residence on the 500 block of North Sixth Avenue with lots of grey smoke coming from the rooftop. Walla Walla County District 4 also responded to assist as part of a mutual aid agreement.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Feds renew Boutique’s contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Transportation has increased Boutique Air’s essential air service contract and renewed it through May 31, 2024. Boutique had requested to renegotiate the terms of its EAS subsidy due to many changes including the cost of fuel and a workforce crisis. The...
PENDLETON, OR
$4,000 raised and will be donated to Shared Hope International

BAKER COUNTY – A check in the amount of $4,000 will be donated to Shared Hope International. The funds were raised during a Walk for Awareness event in Baker City earlier this morning. The first annual event was put on my Soroptimists International of Baker County and was to raise awareness against Child Sex Trafficking.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Public hearing is set for Narum & Burseth annexation

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla City Council meets tonight (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. and will conduct a public hearing to gather input on the proposed 60 percent annexation of 11 acres on the 3000 block of Cottonwood Road known as the Narum and Burseth properties. According to city...
WALLA WALLA, WA
New leadership team named for Green Park Elementary

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla Public Schools has named Cesar Hernandez as the new principal for Green Park Elementary School. Currently, he is the school’s assistant principal. Amy Ford, the other finalist for the Green Park principal position, has been named assistant principal. She is currently director of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Developer is proposing subdivision near McKay Creek

PENDLETON – Developer Jim Whitney has filed a request that he be allowed to subdivide 4.92 acres at the end of Southwest Kirk Extension to create 14 residential lots. The creation of a subdivision requires the approval of the Pendleton Planning Commission, and it holds a public hearing on the request at 7 p.m. today (Thursday).
PENDLETON, OR
Eastern Oregon aviation and rail projects get funding

SALEM – The Oregon Transportation Commission has approved $3.7 million in new aviation and rail projects in Morrow, Umatilla, and Union Counties. The new funding is part of Connect Oregon, an initiative established by the 2005 state legislature to invest in non-highway modes of transportation. These projects went through...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
New details emerge in fatal crash

COLLEGE PLACE –Both the Washington State Patrol and Walla Walla Police Department are investigating the double-fatal crash in College Place Tuesday. Both law enforcement agencies have also released near information surrounding the work van involved in the crash and its driver. WSP said Wednesday that a van belonging to...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
Missing fisherman off Walla Walla river

WALLA WALLA, WA - A fisherman has been reported missing on the Walla Walla river Sunday. A call made into Walla Walla dispatch said a man had gone into the water from the bank and disappeared around 5:43 p.m. Walla Walla Sheriff's Office deputies, Walla Walla county District 5 fire...
Parklets return to Main Street

PENDLETON – Volunteers are out this morning (Thursday) installing parklets at eateries on Main Street. Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Cheri Rosenberg says this year’s outdoor dining areas will be somewhat smaller than last year. “They will not be out in the streets,” she said. “They’re...
PENDLETON, OR

