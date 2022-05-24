ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stateside Podcast: Michigan GOP turmoil over fraudulent signatures

michiganradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA political bomb dropped last night in Michigan as the Bureau of Elections recommended half of the Republican candidates for governor not make the primary ballot....

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 1

michiganradio.org

Stateside: Thursday, May 26, 2022

On today's Stateside, we discussed the State Board of Canvasser's decision to eliminate five GOP gubernatorial candidates from the August primary ballot due to petition signatures irregularities. Then one of those removed candidates, Michigan State Police Captain Mike Brown, explained why he withdrew from the race prior to today's Board...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Auchter's Art: Irony is dead

It's important to note that editorial cartoonists are responsible for pointing out political hypocrisies that we see, and not for fully documenting all that exist. This is because, one, there are obviously way too many to document. And two, not all political hypocrisies resonate the same way. For me this...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Five Michigan GOP candidates for governor disqualified by state board

Five Republicans have been booted from the state’s August gubernatorial primary. That’s after a state board deadlocked on the question of whether they qualified, despite thousands of forged and otherwise invalid petition signatures. It takes a bipartisan majority on the Board of State Canvassers for candidates to qualify....
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Fraud scandal cuts GOP gubernatorial primary field in half

The Board of State Canvassers met today to determine who would make the primary ballot for governor, and whether several of the candidates should be held off the ballot due to thousands of fraudulent signatures submitted. Ultimately, a Bureau of Elections recommendation to keep four of the 10 candidates off the ballot, stood. A fifth candidate, Michael Brown, had already decided he wanted no part of the scandal and dropped out.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan Senate passes fuel tax pause bills

A summer suspension of Michigan fuel taxes passed the state Senate Thursday. Speaking ahead of voting on the legislation, State Senator Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville) said pausing the gas tax is necessary as prices soar. “While state government is seeking historic budget surpluses, Michigan family budgets are being stretched thin,” Victory...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan GOP expects dispute over candidate petition signatures to go to court

There are calls for investigations and court battles are likely after the Michigan Bureau of Elections determined five Republican candidates for governor failed to file enough valid signatures to qualify for the August primary ballot. The bureau’s review found 68,000 signatures — all or most collected by paid circulators —...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

University of Michigan sets up task force on abortion-care access

The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that a university-wide task force is working "to mitigate the impact of a potential statewide abortion ban in Michigan." "The specter of a complete ban on abortion care in Michigan is worrisome. I strongly support access to abortion care," said U of M President Mary Sue Coleman in the university announcement.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: The police response in Oxford vs. Uvalde

After the most recent school massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old shooter armed with an AR-15 killed 19 school children and two teachers, questions started to arise over what police did once they arrived at the school. The AP reported late Wednesday that many of the...
UVALDE, TX
michiganradio.org

Michigan DNR raising pay to lure seasonal parks workers

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has raised starting pay in an effort to attract more seasonal workers at state parks. The DNR is touting perks like flexible scheduling and appealing outdoor work areas along with the higher wages. The department said earlier this month that 400 jobs were yet to be filled for this summer.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Report: Evictions pushing residents out of Detroit, costing the city

A new report found evictions are pushing people out of Detroit. The report was commission by The Rocket Community Fund and done by Stout, a global investment bank and advisory firm. It examined the impact of a Detroit Eviction Defense Fund which would provide lawyers for low-income residents who could...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Adoption, foster care bill package passes MI House

Legislation to address issues within Michigan’s adoption and foster care system passed the state House of Representatives Tuesday. The bill package includes changes like providing tax incentives to employers who give their workers paid adoption leave. State Rep. Rodney Wakeman (R-Frankenmuth) said some pieces of the legislation had possibly...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Starbucks workers in the Ann Arbor area vote on whether to unionize

Starbucks workers in the Ann Arbor area are voting on whether to unionize. Employees at the five locations included in the Starbucks Workers United Huron Valley Coalition received ballots by mail early last week. Votes will be counted on June 7. They need a majority vote to authorize a union.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Friday, May 27, 2022

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reflected on how police responded to the Oxford shooting in November and how those responses differed from police in Uvalde, Texas. Then, Carl Craig is an internationally recognized techno DJ based out of Detroit. He explained the life of a traveling DJ and his upcoming performance at Movement Electronic Music Festival. Finally, we spoke with another legend of the techno genre, DJ Jeff “The Wizard” Mills, who discussed his wide body of work and the ongoing legacy of early electronica.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

