ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

School board honors student representative

By Garrett Price/Watauga County Schools
wataugaonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE — During its May meeting, the Watauga County Board of Education honored outgoing Senior Student Board Representative Isabella Sibaja for her work on the school board over the past two years. Superintendent Scott Elliott thanked Sibaja for her work on the board over...

wataugaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wataugaonline.com

Watauga County Schools last day for 2021-2022 year is Thursday

The Watauga County School system wraps up the 2021-2022 school year on Thursday. WataugaOnline.com reached out to Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott to get some thoughts on the year. “As the end of the school year is upon us, I want to thank all the students, parents, and educators for working...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Clemmons principal released statements addressing safety concerns

CLEMMONS, N.C. — WS/FCS released a statement after social media posts caused safety concerns, a WS/FCS communications officer said. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement Thursday afternoon to Clemmons Middle families:. "School administrators have been made aware of a concerning social media post being shared. While this post...
CLEMMONS, NC
wataugaonline.com

Overnight Resurfacing Project Coming to Boone

BOONE – A resurfacing project on King Street in Boone is scheduled to start with overnight operations during the first week of June. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin milling King Street (U.S. 321/421) from Hardin Street to Highland Hall Road on the night of Sunday, June 5.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone, NC
Education
Watauga County, NC
Government
City
Boone, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
Watauga County, NC
Education
Boone, NC
Government
wschronicle.com

Lexington native to be sworn in as Commander of 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron

On May 26, just a few days before Memorial Day, North Carolina native Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Gaskin will take command of the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron. Gaskin, who is a graduate of Lexington Senior High School, joined the Air Force in 1996. He said after a few years of college, he decided to make a career change and to enlist. The fact that his father was in the Air Force and his brother was in the Army also played a major role in his decision to join the military. “It (college) cost a lot of money and I couldn’t quite afford it, so after a couple of years I enlisted in the Air Force,” Gaskin said.
LEXINGTON, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Hickory Fire Department Firefighters Promoted

HICKORY, NC (May 25, 2022) – The following firefighters have been promoted. Bradley Elmore (Battalion Chief) Bradley Elmore has been promoted to Battalion Chief. His interest in firefighting began in 1991 when he served as a volunteer firefighter with the City Brevard Fire Department, where he has been a member for 31 years and serves as Deputy Chief. Elmore joined Hickory Fire Department on October 16, 1995 and worked to become a Senior Firefighter in 1998 and was promoted to Captain in 2009. Elmore is a certified as a Firefighter, Rescue Technician, Level II Fire Service Instructor, Rapid Intervention Instructor, and a Live Burn instructor though the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission. He is a level I Fire Inspector certified by the North Carolina Code Officials Board and an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). He is also certified in Hazardous Materials Operations level and has completed courses through the National Fire Academy in Incident Command and Managing Tactical Company Operations. Elmore has also completed Fire Officer training levels 1, 2, and 3. He is married to Carrie and they have two boys, Justin and Nolan.
Elkin Tribune

Hugh Chatham Urgent Care opening in Elkin

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has announced the opening of a new practice, Hugh Chatham Urgent Care, in Elkin. The practice is scheduled to open in June of this year and will provide a variety of services including sports physicals, DOT physicals, worker’s compensation exams, and treatment of minor illnesses. With close proximity to I-77, the new location will add a higher level of convenience to urgent care services for interstate travelers and visitors of Elkin.
ELKIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Honors Student#Princeton University#Watauga High School#Whs#The Board Of Education
FOX8 News

What is Delta 9 and how is it legal?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Delta 9 THC is one of more than 120 variations of cannabis. Last week, a Lakeshore Middle School student was charged after school officials say she brought Delta 9 THC gummies to campus. School officials say some kids took the gummies and required hospitalization. At Blue Flowers stores across Queen City, there are many […]
ncconstructionnews.com

Food manufacturer selects Gastonia for $42 million expansion

Hans Kissle Company, a fresh foods manufacturer will build a $42.2 million manufacturing facility in Raleigh’s Apple Creek Corporate Center. “North Carolina’s agricultural and manufacturing legacy continues to attract growing companies to counties like Gaston,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our skilled workforce and great quality of life are key ingredients for our thriving manufacturing industry.”
GASTONIA, NC
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Avery County – May 26-27, 2022

GAZ010-017-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501>510-SCZ101>103-261615- /O.NEW.KGSP.FA.A.0002.220526T0807Z-220527T1600Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Rabun-Habersham-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe- Graham-Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania- Henderson-Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains- Greater Burke-McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford. Mountains-Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-Eastern Polk-Oconee. Mountains-Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains- Including the cities of Cullowhee, Lenoir, Mill Spring, Glassy. Mountain, Spruce Pine, Marion, Almond, Valdese, Granite Falls, Fero,. Hot Springs, Tuxedo, Old Fort, Stecoah, Ingalls, Cruso, Little. River,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Hole Lotta Doughnuts

BOONE, N.C. — Crosses sit in a cup next to the register at each Hole Lotta Doughnuts shops. They are meant to represent the Christian business, but for Mark Holland, they changed his life. What You Need To Know. Hole Lotta Doughnuts has three locations - in Jefferson, Boone...
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Flood Warning for Watauga County at 446 am EDT, May 27th 2022

The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in North Carolina… Watauga River near Watauga R. near Sugar Grove affecting Watauga County. .The river is falling and without any substantial rain should stay within its banks. NCC189-271545- /O.CAN.KRNK.FL.W.0002.000000T0000Z-220527T1440Z/. /SGWN7.1.ER.220527T0812Z.220527T0830Z.000000T0000Z.NO/. 1040 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022. …FLOOD WARNING...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Tornado Warning for Wilkes County at 739 pm EDT, May 26th 2022

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a. East central Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina…. Northwestern Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina…. Until 830 PM EDT. At 739 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located over Arlington,...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of May 23

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments May 13-19: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 98.5. Country Inn & Suites, 16617 Statesville Road – 96 Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Strong storms damage 150-year-old church in Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Powerful storms that swept through the area Thursday caused damage up in Iredell County, prompting school officials to implement a one-hour delay for students and staff on Friday. In Statesville, a church that is over 150 years old had part of its roof torn off.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Tornado Warning for Caldwell County – Thursday May 26, 2022

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg SC. The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a. Western Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina…. Western Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina…. Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina…. Southeastern Caldwell County...

Comments / 0

Community Policy