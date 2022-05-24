ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson

‘The bar is open’: details emerge of new Downing Street lockdown event

By Peter Walker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CntHR_0fp0IvTh00
A photograph obtained by the Mirror appears to show an official setting out bottles of wine and Champagne-type drinks. Photograph: Matt Dunham/AP

Details have emerged of what appears to be another alcohol-fuelled social event inside Downing Street during lockdown, one that was seemingly not investigated by police or the official civil service investigation.

According to the Mirror , between 30 and 40 staff drank alcohol and ate takeaway snacks to mark the final press briefing conducted by Boris Johnson’s then-spokesperson James Slack , on 17 November 2020.

A photograph obtained by the paper appears to show an official setting out bottles of wine and Champagne-type drinks. The picture was reportedly sent to No 10 staff on a WhatsApp group, in response to a message saying: “Time to open the Covid secure bar.”

The photo was then posted as a reply with the message: “The bar is open.” Other messages reported by the Mirror seemingly demonstrate premeditation in socialising, with one referring to “Wine Time Tuesday”, and others discussing going to buy “reinforcement booze”. One official says: “If someone can help me carry it I’m happy to go.”

The alleged event was four days after the leaving drinks for Lee Cain, Johnson’s head of communications. On Monday, ITV News obtained images showing the prime minister at the event, raising a glass and seeming to toast Cain and make a speech.

Those images have placed pressure on the Metropolitan police to explain why Johnson was not fined for attending the 13 November gathering, when others there were.

The 17 November event was not among gatherings investigated by the Met, and was not listed among those examined in the interim report into lockdown-breaching parties by the senior Cabinet Office civil servant Sue Gray. Her full report is expected to emerge on Wednesday.

Slack, who was a civil servant rather than a political appointee like Cain, was chosen to replace Cain as head of communications. The 17 November drinks were held to mark the last time that, as Johnson’s official spokesperson, he spoke to the media at the daily lobby briefings, according to reports.

At that time, because of the lockdown, the briefings were being held virtually rather than in person. Slack left No 10 in April 2021. That leaving party, held the day before Prince Philip’s funeral while indoor social mixing was still barred, was reported and investigated . He is now deputy editor of the Sun.

Evidence of what appears to be yet another social event, and one planned in advance, puts further pressure on Johnson ahead of Gray’s findings, amid reports more Conservative MPs could be submitting letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

If Gray’s full report is released on Wednesday, it would most likely be submitted to Downing Street in the morning and published shortly afterwards, with Johnson promising to give a statement to parliament and answer questions from MPs later that day. No 10 have said Johnson would then aim to hold a press conference.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “As part of their investigation the Cabinet Office team were able to speak to No 10 staff to establish the facts on what happened during this period. Both they and the Met Police have had access to all information relevant to their investigations, including photographs.

“The Met have concluded their investigation and Sue Gray will publish her report shortly, at which point the prime minister will address parliament in full.”

Slack was contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘She has been horribly isolated’: friends say Sue Gray was deliberately ostracised while investigating Partygate

For the past five months, senior civil servant Sue Gray has been holed up in a nondescript office at No 70 Whitehall, along with a handful of young officials. Despite the size of her task investigating Partygate she has, according to colleagues and friends, been given very little assistance by senior figures in the civil service, including cabinet secretary Simon Case and members of the prime minister’s political operation at No 10.
U.K.
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Boris's boozy Partygate pictures: First image surfaces of PM with drink in hand at bash that resulted in police fines - as No10 admits it DID ask Sue Gray for 'secret' meeting with Boris ahead of crunch report this week

The first pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a lockdown-busting Downing Street event surfaced today as No10 braces for the Sue Gray report. Images published by ITV News showed the PM with a glass in hand making a toast with around eight other people in shot. It is believed to...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Sisters who suspected their father had a secret daughter while imprisoned in a World War II prisoner of war camp leave BBC viewers in tears as they finally meet their half-sibling

Two sisters who always suspected their dad had fathered a secret daughter during the Second World War left BBC viewers in tears as they finally met their half-sibling. Last night's emotional episode of DNA Family Secrets saw Janet Dabbs, 62, and Liz George, from Bath, search for their half-sister after hearing rumours of a secret baby in their childhood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Mirror#Time#Covid#Itv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

289K+
Followers
73K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy