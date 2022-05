(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man whose been convicted nearly 60-times is headed back to federal prison. Sixty-one-year-old Kyle Doolin pleaded guilty to drug charges after a July 2020 traffic stop. Police say Doolin led cops on a car-chase. Police say he turned into a driveway, struck a fence, then fled on foot. A police dog tracked him down. Police found several baggies of ice meth, and more meth and heroin on Doolin's person. This week, Doolin pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a protected location, after having previously been convicted of a felony drug offenses. He had previously been convicted 59-times.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO