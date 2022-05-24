Newberry College breaks ground on new residence hall

Newberry College’s Stembile Chikoore, Yasmine De Meyer, Scar, Hannah Gable, and Kornelia Rudkowska (L-R) helped break ground for the new residence hall on the site of the old tennis courts. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COLLEGE — On a warm Friday afternoon the Newberry College Board of Trustees and local dignitaries gathered for the third groundbreaking of the spring on campus.

This time, the festivities celebrated the soon-to-be ninth residence hall on the historic campus. The site formerly housed the college’s tennis courts, at the corner of Wolves Way and Luther Street. The plot has been used as parking since the opening of the Oakland Tennis Center.

“It is my honor to share another historic occasion with you this afternoon. Today we break ground on the third of three major construction projects that will transform every aspect of Newberry College’s campus.” President of Newberry College Maurice Scherrens said.

Earlier this spring, the college held groundbreakings for a new nursing and health science center and on the athletic facilities expansion with Phase II of the Athletic Stadium project.

“This groundbreaking is just one step in the continued fulfillment of the Newberry College mission and the development of students in mind body and spirit.” Scherrens said.

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said: “This is another great day for Newberry College and the City of Newberry. We are most appreciative of Newberry College Students and their impact, and we are excited for the students today and in the future with this new residence hall. The City of Newberry congratulates Newberry College on this important day.”

Kevin Steelman, of the Newberry College Board of Trustees (and a member of a class of 1995) recounted having watched tennis matches played on the site of the new residence hall.

“This is a great day for Newberry College, and I’m honored to be here,” he said.

“This marks the next chapter in Newberry College’s continuing journey upward and outward. It’s a tangible symbol of our college’s growth, of our devotion to our students and to our students’ commitment to an education for life.” said Dean of Students, Sandra Rouse.

Sherrigan Feaster-Johnson, director of housing and residence life, said: “Having a new residence hall will give our students more on-campus living options, and that is great.”

She went on to explain that the hall will help the college develop their living and learning communities.

The apartment-style dorms will foster collaboration for students to study and socialize together all while calling Newberry home, Feaster-Johnson said.

The new residence hall will house 104 students and is planned to open for the fall semester of 2023. The name for the hall has not yet been announced.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.