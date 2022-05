(Rendering | Courtesy of Wilco) New Store Being Built off Saint Charles Way in Prineville. Wilco announced yesterday their plans to expand their offerings in Prineville by relocating their current store to a property nearby where a new store will be built from the ground up. The new store will not only be more than five times the size of the current location, it will add ten-20 new jobs and will also provide the necessary space to add a Garden Center, workwear and footwear department, True Value hardware and pet grooming services. Slated to open mid-year 2023, customers can still shop at the current location until the new store is completed.

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO