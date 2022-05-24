ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Beloved Jersey Shore house narrowly escapes demolition, finds new address

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQu3j_0fp0GJsV00

This local Jersey icon will live another day.

A unique-looking, triangle-shaped house that has long delighted the denizens of Wildwood, NJ, was fated for the wrecking ball — but a hero arrived just in time.

“We have found a future site for the A-Frame,” said Taylor Henry, vice president of the community alliance Preserving the Wildwoods , which championed the six decade-old property’s saving. Henry told The Post the good news on Monday, soon after the home’s owner announced it was free to anyone who could move it — and would be demolished to make way for condos if no one did.

In an unusual twist, given the home’s new lease on life, it will live nearby, among those who are no longer living.

“It will be taken to Upper Township, NJ, and be used as a caretaker’s cottage at Steelmantown Cemetery,” said Henry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DATEt_0fp0GJsV00
The property has gotten a new lease on life.
Google Maps

The parcel on which the home stands traded hands in the summer of 2021 — and local real estate agent William Macomber, who represents the new condo-developing owner — offered up the red-tone A-Frame structure for zero dollars and zero cents.

“We would love to give it away, to the person who can actually move legally and with insurance and properly,” Macomber told NBC last week.

Although a free house is an easy sell, the situation still posed a time and planning challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeU8w_0fp0GJsV00
The building sparks joy among locals but has been vacant for years.
Google Maps

“The building has been left unused and unkempt for many years and is now rather unsafe,” Macomber told The Post, adding that moving it will be “very difficult and expensive.”

Despite these issues, the preservation group says it has persevered.

“We all worked very intensely and very quickly to figure out a plan for this house within the two-week timeframe requested by the property owners. We are just waiting for the paperwork to be finalized,” Henry said, noting that a group called SJ Hauck Construction is set to move it at a “significantly discounted rate.”

The building, in addition to looking quirky, is also a “local landmark with a lot of history,” as well as one of only two structures built in the “rare architectural style” currently in the Wildwoods, Henry said. Constructed in 1961 by Wildwoods resident, veteran and hobbyist Glenn Dye as a headquarters for his many clubs, the home was bought as a Sears & Roebuck kit home and put together by Dye himself.

“People come from all over to see it, get their pictures taken. It’s part of Wildwood’s history,” Veronica Navazio, who lives next door, told NBC.

“The majority of people never went inside or knew it was never lived in, yet so many dreamed of fixing it up someday,” said Henry. “People of all generations and ages remember it and recognize it as one of the buildings that makes Wildwood unique, colorful and fun.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Low Supply of Jersey Shore Rentals Pushes Summer Rates ‘Through the Roof'

When a new home owner recently asked Jersey Shore real estate agent Mike Contino if she should list her Ocean City property on the summer rental market for $7,200 a week, he balked at the price. A rate of $5,500 was much more reasonable and would be scooped up immediately, Contino told the client. A rental agent agreed.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Real Estate Brokerage#Sears Roebuck#The A Frame#Nbc#Google Maps
92.7 WOBM

More Updates Being Done at the Massive Adventure Crossing in Jackson, NJ

We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago. If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport and entertainment destination here at the Jersey Shore. Youth sports teams from the Northeast and all over can stay and play for an extended stay.
JACKSON, NJ
phl17.com

Down The Shore: The Gilchrist Restaurant

An Atlantic City tradition since 1946, Gilchrist Restaurant serves breakfast and lunch. This casual breakfast and lunch spot is popular among locals and tourists alike. Get more info at: https://gilchristrestaurant.com/.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Jersey Shore Business Owners Warn Vacationers To Prepare To Pay Up This Summer

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — If you are heading down the shore for summer fun, prepare to pay up. The cost of everything is going up thanks to inflation and supply chain issues. As a breeze sweeps through the Ocean City boardwalk, business owners are gearing up for the unofficial start of the summer. “Couple months ago, we felt like we had a lot of time and all of a sudden we have a couple days so we are making sure all the loose ends are tied up and we are as ready to go as possible,” Ocean City Surf Mall owner...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Resorts Casino Hotel Changed Everything In Atlantic City, NJ

This is a monumental day in Atlantic City history. You can’t overstate the significance. Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City officially opened 44 years ago today. Steve Lawrence rolled the dice when then Resorts International opened its doors at exactly 10:00 a.m. on May 26, 1978 … New Jersey Governor Brendan Byrne, State Senator Steve Perskie, and other dignitaries looked on.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Portion Of Atlantic City’s Boardwalk To Receive $6 Million Makeover Thanks To Federal Grant

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk will be reconstructed thanks in part to a federal grant. The U.S. Economic Development Authority has awarded the city $6 million.  The mayor’s office says the city plans to replace a section of the boardwalk that is more than 100 years old. The project is estimated to cost $60 million. “Six million isn’t going to get the whole thing done, but that’s a start and cost Atlantic City residents no money at all,” Mayor Marty Small Jr. said. The funding came from the American Rescue Plan. The city also announced funding for street repaving projects and the preservation of a historic firehouse.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Shore bar to close after sale to new owners

Jersey Shore eatery Clancy’s by the Bay in Somers Point recently announced plans to close on Sunday, May 29, following a sale of the establishment. “We want to thank everyone for more than 11 years of service to the community and the many memories which we will hold dear,” owner Joseph Villari wrote in a statement on the company’s website.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Car flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River

A two-vehicle accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River left one vehicle overturned. The accident happened approximately 9:00 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and Hickory Court. No serious injuries are being reported.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Best Chicken Fingers In New Jersey Are Made In Monmouth County, NJ

Ahh yes! I am writing about food. What else is new?! Seriously, I am on my way to becoming 600lbs. I have to get a grip, but what Jersey Shore restaurants have to offer is too good to pass up. However, I am going on a cruise in a month, so I might have to start eating and writing about salads. Instead of the best chicken fingers in New Jersey, I'll have to write about the best salads in New Jersey.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

NORTH WILDWOOD BEACH PROJECT TO LAST UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON

North Wildwood officials say they will continue to work on restoring the city’s eroded beach until Friday afternoon. Mayor Patrick Rosenello says the beach project is about two weeks behind schedule due to a nor’easterly wind that lasted for more than a week at the shore. Sand piles may be found between 7th and 19th avenues, and the public is advised to avoid the piles as they may be unstable.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Door-to-door solicitor kills Jackson, NJ resident, cops say

JACKSON — A solicitor contracted by Verizon for door-to-door sales stabbed a man to death during a confrontation in the street early Thursday evening. Michael Tsamas, 32, of the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge, knocked on the door of Joseph Delgardio's home on West Veterans Highway near Conor Road in Jackson around 6:15 p.m. Delgardio told Tsamas he was not interested and Tsamas left the property, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
JACKSON, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy