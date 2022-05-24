Police still investigating submerged van found in Rogers Pond

Commencement ceremonies for both Dow High School and Midland High School have been postponed. Currently, the rain date is set for May 26 at Dow Diamond with the originally planned start times of Dow at 4 p.m. and Midland at 7:15 p.m. Midland Public Schools hopes the weather will allow it to hold the commencements outside, but the forecast looks "quite ominous," the school district said. As of nearly 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service was projecting a 50% chance of precipitation, with scattered showers, on Thursday in Midland. If this is the case, the ceremonies will be moved to the high school gymnasiums. Dow High will hold its ceremony at 5 p.m. in the school's main gym. Midland will hold its ceremony in the MHS main gym at 6 p.m. If the ceremonies are held indoors, tickets will be required for admission. There is no reserved seating. Handicap accessible seating is available. Doors will open one hour prior to the ceremonies. All decisions on the final location will be communicated Thursday morning.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO