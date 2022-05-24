ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Police still investigating submerged van found in Rogers Pond

By Julie Norwood
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMECOSTA TWP. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a vehicle found submerged in Rogers Pond last week in Mecosta Township. On May 18, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office Dive Team pulled a 2009 Dodge Caravan out of...

