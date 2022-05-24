ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women’s Handgun Course

By Radford Media Group
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, June 24, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Contact Kyle at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to register for...

KSN News

30th anniversary of the 3 Missouri women’s disappearance approaches, investigations continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Three Springfield women went missing on June 7, 1992, and their disappearance has been a mystery that has stumped investigators ever since. However, as the 30th anniversary of their disappearance approaches, investigators with the Springfield Police Department continue working to find out what happened to Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Warrensburg Teens Injured in JoCo Crash

Two Warrensburg teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17-year-old female from Warrensburg, was on US 50, one-half-mile west of Missouri 58 at 1:28 p.m., when the vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a ditch.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KOLR10 News

One person is in custody after an investigation at Iceman Jewelers building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police took someone into custody for trespassing Thursday afternoon after an hours-long investigation. Police were called to the Iceman Jewelers building on South Glenstone Avenue near Seminole Street, where they believed an intruder was hiding in the basement. The business is closed, the owner told Ozarksfirst that he retired several months […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Woman Charged With Decapitating Son Ruled Cray

Today we get an update on one of the most horrific crimes in local history. Here's the postscript and wrist slap . . . Tasha Haefs, 35, who appeared in court virtually with her attorney, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her son, Karvel Stevens. Haefs is accused of killing and decapitating Karvel and a dog inside a home in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue on Feb. 15.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested for Driving While Suspended

Pettis County Deputies spotted an individual Saturday evening who they knew to have a warrant for his arrest, and also had a suspended driving status. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of US 50 and Oak Grove Lane. The vehicle continued to drive approximately 4/10ths of a...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

It Used to Take 7 Hours to Go From Warrensburg to Clinton

It takes about 35-40 minutes to hop on Missouri 13 and go from Warrensburg to Clinton, but back in the day, it was an all-day journey. The Warrensburg and Clinton Stage Line departed Warrensburg at 7:00 AM every morning for the journey to Clinton. And if you were looking to go the other way, you were going to have to be a very early riser, because that service departed Clinton at 4:00 AM every morning so people could connect with all trains of the Pacific Railroad going east and west. According to their advertisement in the July 4, 1886 edition of the Warrensburg Journal that's been posted by the Johnson Country Missouri Historical Society on their Facebook page.
WARRENSBURG, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Union Station Tribute To Texas School Shooting

Tonight Kansas City marks one of the darkest days in American history with a fitting sign of solidarity:. "The building's exterior lights will be turned off except for the two white window arches." Here's a glimpse at their message . . . Old school locals call this place Kansas City's...
KANSAS CITY, KS
921news.com

Garden City Man injured in Cass County Crash

The Missouri Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a one-car accident on I49 Northbound at mile maker 152.8 in Cass County at approximately 1:20pm. The accident occurred when a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Wyatt Mason, 18 of Garden City MO., hydroplaned...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

7th Street closes as fire crews battle large commercial fire

DUENWEG. Mo. — Just after 7:45 p.m. Jasper County E911 were alerted to reports of a structure fire on E 7th and Snapdragon Lane. Duenweg Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance responded. Joplin Fire, Carterville and Webb City Fire assisted with mutual aid. Seward’s Insulation and Drywall, 5421 E 7th, was 50% engulfed as fire crews arrived. The...
DUENWEG, MO
mykdkd.com

Fatal Accident in Henry County

*** FATAL CRASH *** NEXT OF KIN NOTIFIED. TROOP A FATAL CRASH #20, FATALITY #21 FOR 2022. CRASH OCCURRED AS DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE ON WET PAVEMENT. VEHICLE TRAVELLED OFF THE ROADWAY, OVERTURNED AND TWO OCCUPANTS WERE EJECTED. PASSENGER S. JOHNSON WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED ON SCENE BY HENRY COUNTY DEPUTY CORONER PAUL ABBOTT AT 1500 HOURS. ASSISTED BY MSGT R. W. SHAUL /528/.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CJ Coombs

History of Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant & Bar in the Northland, Kansas City, Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two From The Area Counties

Two area residents were arrested by State Troopers Tuesday,. At about 7:15 am in Boone County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Katelyn J Prescott of Jamesport on a Boone County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. She was taken to the Boone County Jail pending the posting of bond.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

