Beautiful in black! Crown Princess Victoria looks elegant in an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit as the Swedish royal family present Iggy Pop with the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm

The Swedish royal family looked elegant tonight as they attended the Polar Music Prize ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, 76, and his wife Queen Silvia, 78, attended the international award with Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, as well as Prince Carl Philip.

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, 44, looked chic in a black bardot off the shoulder jumpsuit for the occasion.

She kept her hair sharply pinned back and opted for neutral make-up with dark eyeliner.

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, 44, and her husband Prince Daniel, 48, pictured attending the annual Polar Music Prize ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm

His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented this year's winners with the prize. He was accompanied by his wife Queen Silvia

She wore a single gold bangle on her wrist and a pair of gold hanging earrings. The princess was also pictured holding a bouquet of bright orange marigolds, and was accompanied by her husband Prince Daniel.

Prince Carl Philip, 43, the younger brother of Crown Princess Victoria also attended the event, looking notoriously dapper in a navy tux and black bow tie.

The royal family attended the award, which is often described as the Nobel Prize of music.

It celebrates two laureates, one contemporary and one classical, for significant achievements in the music industry.

This year's winner was US musician Iggy Pop (pictured), 75, whose real name is James Newell Osterberg Jr

This year saw the American musician James Newell Osterberg Jr, otherwise known as Iggy Pop, 75, honoured alongside Ensemble intercontemporain, a leading contemporary music ensemble based in Paris.

The 2022 laureates were presented with their prizes by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at the gala prize ceremony.

The King wore a black tux and was accompanied by his wife Queen Silvia, who like her daughter held a bouquet of flowers.

The Queen wore a silver sequin dress, with metallic heels and matching earrings. She added a pop of colour to her outfit with a luxurious red shawl, which matched her ruby lipstick.

Prince Carl Philip, 43, (left) the younger brother of Crown Princess Victoria (middle) also attended the event, looking notoriously dapper in a navy tux and black bow tie

L-R: Sweden's Prince Carl Philip, members of this year's Polar Prize winner Ensemble intercontemporain, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, Polar Prize winner 2021 Diane Warren, this year's winner Iggy Pop, Sweden's Queen Silvia, French flutist Sophie Cherrier, German composer and conductor Matthias Pintscher and managing director Olivier Leymarie, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, and Sweden's Prince Daniel

The event, founded by late Abba manager Stig Anderson, marks its 30th anniversary this year as the first honour was handed to Sir Paul McCartney in 1992.

Iggy Pop, who has been dubbed 'the godfather of punk,' referred to himself as 'neither great nor real,' adding 'I am a myth' as he accepted the prestigious award.

In addition to the royal family, last year's winner US songwriter Diane Warren was also in attendance.

Earlier this month the Swedish royals hosted a state banquet for Finnish President and his wife on their two-day state visit.