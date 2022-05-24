ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Police still investigating submerged van found in Rogers Pond

By Julie Norwood
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMECOSTA TWP. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a vehicle found submerged in Rogers Pond last week in Mecosta Township. On May 18, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office Dive Team pulled a 2009 Dodge Caravan out of...

www.michigansthumb.com

Related
abc12.com

Neighbors evacuated during armed standoff in Gratiot County

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors were forced from their homes while police negotiated a peaceful surrender to a standoff in Gratiot County on Thursday. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says the incident started with reports of an intoxicated man threatening a woman with a knife and a gun at a home in the 1600 block of East McGregor Road.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Isabella County

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 45-year-old man from Big Rapids has died after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at the intersection of Drew Road and Old State Road at 11:05 a.m., Friday. Upon arrival at the scene,...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
wbch.com

2022 Police Officer of the Year is Barry County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Ware

Every year, the Police Officer Association of Michigan lauds and honors officers who show extraordinary zeal in their sworn duty to protect the community they serve. For bravely putting the lives of others before his own by stopping an armed shooter before he could do any real harm, Barry County Sheriff Sergeant Scott Ware is one of the Police Officer of the Year Award recipients.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Man Dancing In Street Wounds Battle Creek Police Officer

A Battle Creek Police officer was wounded after a suspect attempted to take his weapon. It all began when officers were called to the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Capital Avenue NE, at around 4 PM, Thursday afternoon of May 26th. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man was dancing in traffic and attempting to be hit by passing vehicles. The officers determined he was having a mental health crisis and tried to assure him that they were there to help him. They attempted to take him into protective custody and a struggle ensued, with the man grabbing an officer's handgun and firing it. The gun fired through the holster, with the shot grazing the officer's leg.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
County
Mecosta County, MI
Mecosta County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Manton man arrested for delivering meth

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested and charged for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers with the MSP Cadillac Post say they stopped a vehicle on Crippen Street in Cadillac for an equipment violation, on Thursday, May 26 at 1:05 a.m.
MANTON, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

13-year-old driver cited in injury crash in Geneva Township

A 13-year-old Geneva Township girl was cited Thursday afternoon in connection with an injury accident in Geneva Township. Midland County Sheriff’s Captain Shannon Guilbeaux said the teen came home from school and saw the keys to a vehicle were available for her to take. Guilbeaux said the keys were to a vehicle that the family doesn't use much.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
#Police#Mecosta Twp#Office Dive Team#Dodge Caravan#Pioneer
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Jury finds Mecosta Co. man not guilty of assaulting and injuring a police officer

Facing up to four years in prison, James Alan Hatchew was acquitted by a Mecosta County jury yesterday, following a two-day trial. Mecosta County prosecutors charged Hatchew with two felonies in February 2021, after police officers were dispatched to his home to intervene in a dispute over snowmobiles, and one of the responding officers accused him of assaulting her.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Huron Daily Tribune

Beaverton duo arrested on marijuana, felony firearm charges

A Beaverton duo was recently jailed for manufacturing and delivery of more than 45 kilograms of marijuana or over 200 marijuana plants and felony firearms charges. Ramon Pereira, 30, posted a $100,000 cash surety bond in Midland County's 75th District Court. Maria Fernandez, 29, also is charged with the same...
BEAVERTON, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Police situation in Stanwood puts schools, parents on alert

STANWOOD — A police situation Friday afternoon in Stanwood disrupted bus service for Morley Stanwood Schools and sparked rumors. About 3:45 p.m. Friday, May 27, Morley Stanwood posted on its Facebook page that a police situation in the greater Stanwood area would delay some buses, but that "Morley Stanwood High School, Middle School and Elementary Schools are not involved in current police situation."
STANWOOD, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan nurse pleads guilty to tampering with hospital fentanyl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 46-year-old nurse from Sturgis pled guilty Thursday to a charge of tampering with a consumer product. Background: Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials. According to authorities, Alison Renee Marshall was working as a registered nurse in an interventional radiology...
MICHIGAN STATE

