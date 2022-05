GOODE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of buildings damaged by a severe storm in Bedford County has been downgraded. County officials say about 7:30 a.m. during a tornado warning issued for the area, several residential neighborhoods sustained “catastrophic structural damage” in the Crockett Road area of Goode in Bedford County. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says 15 structures sustained varying degrees of damage, with three of them destroyed. An earlier estimate from county officials put the number of damaged structures at 45.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO