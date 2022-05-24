ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky is NOT good for millennials, study finds

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A new study from WalletHub found that Kentucky might not be the best place for millennials. The study looked at data from all fifty states, comparing affordability, quality of life, education & health, economic health and civic engagement. The Bluegrass State ranked as the 42nd worst state for millennials, placing it amongst the bottom of the nation.

Although Kentucky ranked as the tenth best state for affordability, its other metrics proved to be pitfalls. Ranking 39th in education & health as well as 45th in quality of life, Kentucky’s overall average plummeted. Economic health in the state fell towards the bottom fifteen, all the while civic engagement ranked 44th in the country.

According to the study, another issue the Commonwealth comes across is depression. Kentucky has one of the highest percentage of depressed millennials, ranking 47th just above Montana. On the contrary, Hawaii sees some of the happiest people, ranking #1 for for lowest number of millennials with depression.

All is not bad for Kentucky though, as it ranked higher than nine other states, making Mississippi the worst state for millennials. Washington was found as the overall best state for millennials, showing high numbers under all metrics.

To read the main findings and full report for state by state, click here .

Laurel Bozman
3d ago

no wonder there's so much anger, depression, suicide and violence. everything according to the media is negative, negative, negative.

Daddy C.
3d ago

I can't say that there's nothing wrong in Kentucky but, what is, all stems from federal level problems and is the same in every state. Even though we have a lame brain beshear as governor, KY is still Republican ran and a great state. Apparently you can ask Katy Perry, who's straight from Hollywood.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

