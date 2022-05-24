ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

ROCORI school board names John Thein as interim superintendent

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago

COLD SPRING — The ROCORI school board has named John Thein as interim superintendent for the upcoming year.

The search for a permanent superintendent is ongoing after former Superintendent Brad Kelvington resigned in February, effective in June. The school board placed Kelvington on paid leave later that month.

At its Monday meeting, the ROCORI school board said it is working with the Minnesota School Boards Association on the search for a permanent superintendent.

Thein served as interim superintendent in 2018 after former ROCORI Superintendent Scott Staska resigned.

Thein will take over from John Clark Elementary School Principal Sam Court, the current acting interim superintendent, until the end of June.

More: ROCORI school board puts superintendent on paid leave until resignation takes effect

Thein taught at Osakis Public Schools from 1972-1984 and has held assistant, acting and deputy superintendent positions in school districts across the state.

The board had selected a finalist for its open superintendent position earlier this month, but decided to not offer the job to the current superintendent at Thief River Falls School District.

Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is the education reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him agaafarelkhalifa@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @AbdullaGaafare1

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: ROCORI school board names John Thein as interim superintendent

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

In Sartell, Beloved ‘Grandpa Kevin’ Is Sharing Life Lessons To Elementary School Students

Originally published on May 26 SARTELL, Minn. (WCCO) – It’s a time when kids could really benefit from a hug. Elementary students in Sartell are getting support from Kevin McCarthy, also known as “Grandpa Kevin.” “It’s kind of like being a big family, you know? After a while you get to know everybody,” said McCarthy. Thursday was his first day back at school after months of cancer treatments. He’s been a foster grandparent at Pine Meadow Primary School for years. When his wife died 6 years ago, McCarthy was feeling alone. So when he found out the school was looking for volunteers, he didn’t hesitate. Initially,...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Cold Spring Appoints New Council Member

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring City Council has filled their open council seat. During Tuesday's meeting, the council appointed Ryan Hennen to fill the seat left by Shannon Miller, who resigned earlier this month. Hennen was one of five candidates who applied for the position including Andrea Robinson, Tom...
COLD SPRING, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Identical twins part of newest Minnesota State Patrol graduating class

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota State Patrol's newest graduating class includes a set of identical twins. Sisters Jamie and Jessica Bird were among a dozen troopers who graduated Tuesday from the 14-week training session at Fort Ripley. The twins decided at the same time that they wanted to join the Minnesota State Patrol.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cold Spring, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 26

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,170 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,619. Among the the newly reported deaths is a person aged 15-19 from Hennepin County. It marks the sixth COVID death in Minnesota for a person aged 15-19, and the 10th person 19 or younger in Minnesota to die of COVID.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Rice County Special Primary Election Results

Turnout was extremely light in RIce County with 1,878 votes cast of 22,744 registered voters in the 16 Rice County precincts in U.S. Congressional District 1. Final unofficial results from the county were completed at 9:31 p.m. These will not be official until they are canvassed. As of 1:30 a.m....
RICE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Elementary School#Paid Leave#Rocori School Board#Osakis Public Schools#The St Cloud Times
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Thanks to overtime, nearly three-fourths of Minneapolis cops made six-figure incomes last year

The Minneapolis Police Department has been hemorrhaging employees — about 300 officers since George Floyd’s police killing two years ago — resulting in exploding overtime. Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman issued a new MPD policy on May 10 limiting overtime for the rest of 2022.  The post Thanks to overtime, nearly three-fourths of Minneapolis cops made six-figure incomes last year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KCJJ

Minnesota woman accused of defrauding IC credit union out of thousands of dollars

A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.
IOWA CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota teen driver cited for marijuana

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Shakopee, MN, resident was cited about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, near Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Ashton Gregory Schriever stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Honda Civic clocked at...
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Entire Neighborhood Is A Disaster’: St. Louis Park Residents Scramble After Water Main Break Floods 50 Homes

Originally published May 25 ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Dozens of homeowners are still cleaning up from flooding, days after a water main break. The city of St. Louis Park said that a 12-inch water main broke early Saturday morning. More than 50 homes south of Minnetonka Boulevard had sewer water pouring into their basements. Residents are left wondering who is going to pay for the damage. Jennifer Snyder had to throw out everything in her basement. Her home on Quebec Avenue South is one of the homes that flooded on Saturday. “Our entire neighborhood is a disaster,” Snyder said. “We are still getting no...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
lptv.org

Fire South of Aitkin Results in Three Deaths

A house fire south of Aitkin has killed three people. In the early morning hours of May 22nd, the Aitkin Fire Department, the Garrison Fire Department, and Aitkin County deputies arrived on the scene of a trailer home fire in Wealthwood Township, just north of Mille Lacs Lake. The structure was fully engulfed and collapsed in on itself. Emergency responders managed to extinguish the fire. Along with the State Fire Marshal, they began to sift through the charred debris.
AITKIN, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme. In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Rain in portions of Minnesota today, but a warm-up for Friday expected

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen says it will be a rather unpleasant day for Wednesday, May 25th. They say that "steady rain with chilly northeast winds and below normal temperatures. Rain will begin to taper off this overnight." Look for a warm-up as we head into the...
CHANHASSEN, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy