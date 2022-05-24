ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

Delay on Caliche staffing requests causes frustration

By Callie Jones
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA request for new positions and changes in the responsibility of existing positions at Caliche School was again put on hold by the RE-1 Valley School Board at a regular meeting Monday, drawing frustration from administrators. Caliche is requesting that the school go back to having two principals, one...

Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling Middle School ICAP students give back to their community

Sterling Middle School eighth ICAP Classes (Individualized Career/Academic Planning) participated in a Community Service Project during May of 2022. As part of their curriculum, which teaches them the importance of giving back to the community, the students were given three options to vote on. There was a tie between two wonderful causes: the Logan County Humane Society and Operation Gratitude. Because of the tie, they combined activities for the project, which included making braided dog toys out of old t-shirts and peanut butter dog biscuits along with writing letters to active/retired military. The students had fun participating in this project and felt good about helping others. Some of their reflections on the activity:
STERLING, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Cost overruns loom over Sterling wastewater facility project

Supply chain issues and rampant inflation could mean unforeseen cost increases in Sterling’s wastewater treatment plant upgrades. John Scheri, senior vice president of Mott-MacDonald Group, told Sterling City Council Tuesday evening that they may have to look for additional funding if the wastewater facility upgrades are to be completed by the 2027 deadline. Mott-MacDonald is the engineering firm the city has hired to design and oversee the upgrades.
STERLING, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Logan County athletes shine at state track

Over the past weekend, the best Class 1A track athletes from all over Colorado convened at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood for the state track and field championships. Logan County enjoyed a strong showing, especially from the area’s ladies. Merino’s Taysa Conger and Fleming’s Zoey Vandenbark completed the two-three punch...
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — May 26 – June 2

SilverSneakers Classic — 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Billiards — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Hand & Foot Canasta — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Novice Tai Chi — 2 p.m., Heritage Center. Under the Umbrella LCC Meal — 5 p.m., Prince of Peace Church, 201 Phelps St. Anyone...
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Buck to host ‘Veterans Listening Tour’ Saturday in Eaton

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, will offer the second session in his ‘Veterans Listening Tour’ during a visit Saturday in Eaton. Among U.S. House legislation Buck sponsored related to veterans issues included a 2016 bill designed to better “hold employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs accountable for failing our veterans,” he said in 2016. “After the sacrifices our veterans have made, they deserve the best care we can offer.” The bill, which passed the House, would have allowed for a demotion of a VA employee based on poor performance or misconduct.
EATON, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle rollover Thursday morning on Highway 385

SIDNEY -- At 7:31 am the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on US Highway 385 at mile marker 47. At 7:35 am, while responding to the driving complaint, officials were alerted of a single vehicle rollover with impact to an electrical transmission pole at mile marker 41. The vehicle that rolled and the vehicle that was called in for the driving complaint were found to be the same vehicle.
SIDNEY, NE
KKTV

WANTED: Murder suspect last seen north of Colorado in Cheyenne Tuesday night

CHEYENNE, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is on the run from authorities in Nebraska. Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming, are reporting they believe Davin Darayle Saunders was in their jurisdiction Tuesday night at a Walmart following a disturbance with a gun. When police tried to make contact with Saunders, he had fled the area on foot. Saunders is wanted by police in Scottsbluff for multiple homicide-related charges.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Fred Clatworthy was a pioneer in Colorado’s color photography

A Colorado luminary, photographer Fred Payne Clatworthy’s mastery of the autochrome process brought Colorado’s beauty to audiences throughout the United States in the early 1900s. Clatworthy was the focus of Overland Trail Museum’s History Café program Wednesday, which featured guest speaker Richelle Cross Force, author of “Fred Payne Clatworthy – Colorado’s Color Photography Pioneer.”
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

SWAT Team Responds To Home Of Suspected Bank Robber In Adams County

By Anna Maria Basquez ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least three agencies responded to the home of a suspected bank robber in unincorporated Adams County where the suspect barricaded himself. Negotiations ended peacefully at around 6 p.m. Shelter in place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/bVWZKqV5gu — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 25, 2022 “We’re assisting the Denver Police Department. They had a bank robbery suspect, and they followed him to his house here in Adams County. When they attempted to contact the person they went inside and barricaded themselves. We’ve been doing negotiations to get the party and get them out safely and get them into custody,” said Sgt. Adam Sherman of Adams County Sheriffs Office. (credit: CBS) The call came at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The SWAT Team, Denver Police and Thornton Police were at the scene on Explorado Calle. The agencies used tear gas, but no gunshots have been fired. “There were several people that live in the house that are friends and roommates that all live together. The only person right now we believe is still in the house is the suspect,” Sherman said. “There was some tear gas.”
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Education
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Pianist Emma Parrish featured performer for June 3 First Friday concert

On June 3, First Friday @ First Presbyterian will present pianist Emma Parrish. The recital is from 12:05 to 12:35 PM at the church at South Fourth and Ash Streets, and it is free and open to the public. It will be performed both in person and on facebook.com/fpc.sterling. You don’t have to belong to Facebook to access this performance.
STERLING, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley drug kingpin sentenced to 120 years in prison

A drug kingpin from Greeley will die behind bars following a drug conviction. Luke Braziel, 49, was sentenced to 120 years for running a massive trafficking organization. The Greeley-Tribune reports Braziel was among several arrested in 2019 in a connection with a large-scale drug ring shut down by the Weld County Drug Task Force. Greeley Police said Braziel was responsible for distributing 28 pounds of crystal meth and heroin in the county. For more details on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect Shot On I-70 By Officers After Leading Them On Wild Chase From Strasburg

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A response to an officer-involved shooting impacted traffic on Interstate 70 near Watkins early Tuesday morning, Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a tweet. A suspect was shot during the response, and they were in critical condition. (credit: CBS) According to the ACSO tweet, deputies were responding to a scene in the area of I-70/E Airpark Road and Watkins, where all lanes on I-70 eastbound were shut down for several hours before reopening close to 7:30 a.m. Adams County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Adam Sherman told CBS4 deputies were originally trying to stop the suspect, who was driving...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling baseball heading to state tournament

Sterling baseball has been dominant all season long, and the Tigers will get another chance to prove just how far they’ve come in the 2022 season. This Friday, they’ll travel to University High School to take on No. 5 Resurrection Christian in the first round of the state tournament after earning the No. 4 seed themselves. They earned that bid after absolutely dominating their Class 3A Region 3 tournament.
STERLING, CO

