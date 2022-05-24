ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MN

Sheriff's office asks for help locating missing cattle from Rockville

By Times staff report
 3 days ago

ROCKVILLE — The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating some missing cattle.

About seven Black Angus cattle have been missing in the Rockville area since Sunday, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

The cattle are all steers and about 1½ years old. None of the cattle have tags or markings.

Anyone with information about the missing cattle can call the sheriff's office at 320-259-3702.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sheriff's office asks for help locating missing cattle from Rockville

