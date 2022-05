JACKSON COUNTY — News 10 viewer Laura asked, "We were wondering if there is an update on the reopening of the campgrounds that was on the news a month or so ago? Specifically, Farewell Bend. I don't remember all the details except something with the county and the concessionaire and that they weren't going to open until maybe late July. It is one of the favorites in this area."

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO