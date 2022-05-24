ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Popular Fall River Bakery Now on Shelves at Christmas Tree Shops

By Maddie Levine
FUN 107
FUN 107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the little Fall River bakery that could. Amaral’s Bakery has been a staple on the SouthCoast for decades and now they continue to grow from their humble beginnings as they announce a new partnership with Christmas Tree Shops. “A lot of our customers were asking us...

fun107.com

Comments / 2

Related
Kristen Walters

Popular Massachusetts brewery just closed up shop

A unique brewery in Massachusetts just closed its doors for good after failing to find its footing in the beer marketplace. Vgajic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Much to the dismay of many of its fans and loyal customers, the Spencer Brewery, known for its Trappist ales, recently announced that it planned to close up shop for good.
SPENCER, MA
ABC6.com

Tree planted in memory of Fall River boy

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – A new tree stood tall Friday overlooking Battleship Cove in Fall River as a touching tribute to a 14-year-old autistic Fall River boy who was neglected until his death in 2020. “This was a terrible tragedy,” recalled Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, who...
FALL RIVER, MA
nshoremag.com

Magia in Danvers Brings North End Magic to the North Shore

Seafood and pasta can be a match made in heaven. If the shellfish is fresh, if it’s cooked perfectly, if the tomato sauce is light and bright, allowing the flavors of the seafood to come through, it’s one of the best dishes around—especially with New England lobster and clams.
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
State
Vermont State
City
Fall River, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Fall River, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Fall River, MA
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
FUN 107

Church Bingo Was a Pretty Big Thing in New Bedford

Did you ever go to church to play bingo? My Nana did, and so did my Aunt Ella. As a matter of fact, I knew several older women who would visit the church basements of New Bedford to play bingo quite regularly. It seemed as though there was a bingo game almost every night somewhere.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Dinosaurs Will Roam Boston’s Waterfront This June

Let's be honest, parents, there have been so many dinosaur events coming through our area lately that we've lost count. Yet the event happening on Boston's waterfront stands out from all the other dino happenings because it is completely free. You read that right. Boston's outdoor space, The Lawn on...
BOSTON, MA
merrimackvalley.org

5 Great Outdoor Dining Spots In Lowell, MA

The sun is shining and the weather is warm. There’s not much better than enjoying a delicious meal and a cold drink outside. In the Merrimack Valley, there are many great restaurants that offer outdoor (or al fresco) dining in the area. Today, let’s spotlight a few of these restaurants.
LOWELL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree Shops#Bakery#Food Network#Food Drink#Southcoast#Shaw S Supermarkets
rinewstoday.com

Annual Plant Sale Saturday at Warwick’s Westbay Farm

The Westbay Farm, run by Steve Stycos, will hold its annual plant sale Saturday, May 28 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the farm: 1351 Centerville Road, Warwick, RI 02886. They have a wide variety of tomatoes, plus cucumbers, eggplants, and other vegetable starts for sale. They also have a selection of perennial and annual flowers. The sale is a major fundraiser for the farm operation, which supplies fresh produce to several food pantries throughout the local area.
rimonthly.com

What’s With the Poles in Warren?

A group of Cub Scouts examines a wooden pier at one of five locations along the coastal trails of the Touisset Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Warren. “Look, there’s a spider,” says one scout, pointing to a web-like mass spun into one of the chiseled Morse-code divots carved into the pier. The twenty-foot pole-like structure is part of an artistic environmental exhibit designed by Leonard Yui, associate professor of architecture at Roger Williams University, and facilitated by Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s senior director of conservation Scott Ruhren. The piers are also included in the exhibition “Rising Seas: Envisioning the Future Ocean State” taking place at Imago Gallery in Warren from April 21–May 29. A team of RWU architecture students and Audubon staff installed the piers that are each inscribed with Morse code containing passages from environmentalists. The messages translate to warnings about future sea level rise, and the poles demonstrate predicted flooding from storm events for the years 2050 and 2100. “I wanted to connect wanderers to a renewed understanding of nature — one that experientially relates the challenges of habitat change and sea level rise as well as to share how humans can directly intervene, like this so-called ‘architecture,’ to find common ground with our wild world,” Yui says. The structures, made from repurposed native Eastern white pine sourced from a local mill, are embedded with perches and holes to encourage habitat integration for birds and insects, including the spider creeping in a crevice.
WARREN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
amherstindy.org

Free Shoe Spray For Tick Prevention, Saturday May 28

Tick Report, an Amherst based tick-testing and research service, is sponsoring a free shoe treatment to repel ticks and mosquitos on Saturday May 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 29 Cottage Street in Amherst. A spraying of shoes with permethrin, an insecticide effective on ticks will be provided. The service is offered to all members of the Amherst community with a limit of one pair of shoes per person. Please bring and extra pair of shoes with you and any questions that you have about ticks.
AMHERST, MA
WPRI

Eye on RI: Unofficial start of summer

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events. Chris Young Concert- Waterfront Concerts and 98.1 Cat Country are pleased to announce Chris Young live on his Famous Friends Tour with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ernest at Bold Point Park in East Providence, RI on Friday, May 27, 2022.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Horvath & Tremblay sells four retail properties in New England for $12.8 million

New Bedford, MA Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of four retail properties in New England for a total of $12.8 million. Bob Horvath, Todd Tremblay and Hobart Hare of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of Trucchi’s Supermarket in New Bedford. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete this transaction at a sale price of $4.5 million. Trucchi’s Supermarket is located at 2935 & 2941 Acushnet Ave. (MA Rte. 18). Constructed in 1960, the 45,675 s/f free-standing building is situated on a 3.84-acre corner parcel. Trucchi’s Supermarket has been at this location for 25-years (since 1996) and has 3+ years remaining on their absolute NNN lease with one five-year renewal option.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Normandy Farms Campground Preparing for Busy Memorial Day Weekend

FOXBORO, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Normandy Farms Campground in Foxboro is getting ready for a busy Memorial Day weekend. Opened in 1971, Normandy Farms is considered one of the best campgrounds in the United States and a prime destination for those who enjoy "glamping," a combination of "glamour" and "camping."
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy