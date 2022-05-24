Man pulls weapon during Carney road rage incident, robbery reported on Putty Hill Avenue

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days.

At just after noon on Tuesday, May 3, an individual met two other individuals in the 1100-block of Deanwood Road in Hillendale (21234) to sell a pair of shoes. One suspect provided the victim with counterfeit money and displayed a weapon.

At just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, an individual grabbed someone’s cell phone in the 2600-block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville (21234) and refused to return it. The victim and suspect began to fight when a second suspect then gained possession of the phone.

At 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, an individual in a vehicle displayed a weapon at an individual in another vehicle in the area of Route 43 and I-695 in Parkville/Carney . The suspect was later arrested.

At just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, a known, armed individual assaulted someone in the 1800-block of Darrich Drive in Parkville/Carney (21234). The suspect was arrested.

