ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

California man charged with second-degree murder after woman dies from overdose

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dlgU_0fp0AmUi00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A California man is facing multiple charges after a woman died from fentanyl toxicity according to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s office.

A Cole County prosecutor has charged Travis Jaegers with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of armed criminal action.

Jefferson City police responded to the suspected drug overdose of Terri Sutherland on Jan. 30, 2021, at a residence on the 800 block of Nelson Drive.

According to the probable cause statement, police found Sutherland in a bathroom with a used hypodermic needle, a burnt spoon with residue and a small plastic baggy that had a white powder in it near the body. The Missouri State Highway Patrol laboratory identified the powder as fentanyl.

After an autopsy by the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dr. Keith Norton identified the cause of death as fentanyl in her blood; she had 22 ng/ML in her blood while as little as 3 ng/ML could cause death.

During the investigation into the death, police identified Jaegers and another woman as being the last people to be in contact with Sutherland on the phone. Sutherland’s phone also showed a purchase at an area Walgreens. Police identified Jaegers from surveillance footage at Walgreens purchasing hypodermic needles with Sutherland’s debit card, according to the probable cause statement.

Police arrested Jaegers and the other woman as part of the investigation on March 29, 2021.

The woman told police after a Miranda warning that she and Jaegers went to Sutherland’s residence and sold her heroin, according to the probable cause statement.

Jaegers is not currently in custody. According to online court records, a warrant has been issued for Jaegers arrest and he is considered a danger to the community so he will not have a bond issued.

The post California man charged with second-degree murder after woman dies from overdose appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Fulton prosecuting attorney arrested for alleged assault

FULTON — The Fulton prosecuting attorney was arrested for Fourth Degree Assault Wednesday after an investigation by the Callaway County Sheriff's office. According to a press release, Eric Qualls, the prosecuting attorney for the city of Fulton, was identified as the suspect of an alleged assault at a business in the 100 block of East 5th Street in Fulton on May 18.
FULTON, MO
kwos.com

Probation for volunteer firefighter who admits to starting fires near Russellvile

A teen who served as a Russellville volunteer firefighter is placed on probation after admitting to setting several fires. 19 – year old Joshua Gertner was accused of setting barns and hay bales on fire starting in 2021. He faces a similar charge in Moniteau County. Gertner told investigators he set one fire because he was mad at his girlfriend’s family and another because he was bored.
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
State
California State
California, MO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kchi.com

Two In Custody For Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter

Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, resulted in the arrested of 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Police Department booked the two into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Further details of the investigations have not been released. The warrants were issued by the Livingston County Court. Both are held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Facing Murder Conspiracy Trial, Leigh Ann Bauman Checks Into Rehab After Boozy Bond Violation

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent Leigh Ann Bauman is once again in trouble, and this time she’s landed in rehab. Bauman was reportedly seen in Columbia on May 19, 2022 drinking at a local watering hole, and witnesses called the Columbia Police Department, as reported by KMIZ 17. Court records indicate Bauman received a visit from the Columbia PD at her hotel room after receipts verified she had been at the bar drinking. After being tested by law enforcement, records show she had levels of alcohol and THC, both violations of her bond conditions set forth in Camden County Court in a 2021 murder-for-hire conspiracy case that made global headlines. Bauman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her former mother-in-law; the former friend from whom she was allegedly seeking help in the murder conspiracy ended up going to law enforcement and is a key witness in the case.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri woman charged with 1st degree murder of her father

A Jefferson County woman is jailed without bond for the alleged shooting death of her father. The Sheriff’s Office got a call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Sunday about the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Charles Holt lying in front of the house after he reportedly was shot with a 9mm semi-automatic gun. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Norton
kjluradio.com

Phelps County woman, Pulaski County man arrested on drug charges in Texas County

A Phelps County woman and a Pulaski County man are arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Texas County. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a pickup truck on Harry Road in the Licking area around 1:00 Thursday morning for a registration violation. The deputy gained consent to search the vehicle and as the driver stepped out, she dropped a container. The deputy says methamphetamine was found in the container. Another three bags, each containing about four grams of methamphetamine, were found in the truck, along with drug paraphernalia.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Fulton city prosecutor is in trouble after an incident in a bar

Fulton’s City Prosecutor could face misdemeanor assault charges after a bar fight. 33 – year old Eric Qualls is charged after an incident at the 1851 Underground Tap and Grill last week. Qualls turned himself into police and has a July court date.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Violent Crime
5 On Your Side

Police: 2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide near Troy, Missouri

TROY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide near Troy Tuesday night. At around 9:31 p.m., Lincoln County deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive for a shooting. Two people were found dead inside the home. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot wounds.
TROY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Tuesday afternoon, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant on the 4600 block of Riverfront Drive. Officials say two pounds of meth, suspected black tar heroin, $6,760, a bulletproof vest, and a Savage HMR Rifle were located and seized, The post Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton’s prosecuting attorney issued summons for misdemeanor assault

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The prosecuting attorney for Fulton faces a possible misdemeanor charge of assault. Eric P. Qualls, 33, was arrested by Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies on Wednesday for fourth-degree assault. Qualls was booked into the Callaway County Jail just before 9:10 p.m. and released about 40 minutes later, according to the jail's website. The post Fulton’s prosecuting attorney issued summons for misdemeanor assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
FOX2Now

Murder-suicide investigation in Lincoln County

TROY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide just outside Troy, Missouri. According to David Hill, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies found two adults dead inside the home. Both had been shot.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy