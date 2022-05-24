‘The Acolyte’ Series May Explore How Pre-Skywalker Saga Sith Hid From Jedi & Influenced By Wuxia Films

Though shot and set prior to the Russian invasion, by dint of being a Ukrainian picture detailing the aftermath of a woman soldier’s assault in the Donbas, “Butterfly Vision” lays claim to uniquely wretched timeliness at this year’s Cannes. What is an impressive if formally flawed first film from Maksym Nakonechnyi earns some emotional weight vis-a-vis present events: the Ukrainian flags of blue and white, flown with unsparing pride across Nakonechnyi’s images, bear the immediate frisson of beleaguered resistance, and that women Stateside presently face unprecedented threats to their bodily autonomy only compounds the miserable resonance. It’s a technically uneven thing — Nakonechnyi, demonstrating his lesser experience, chucks a lot at the wall to see what sticks — elevated by a tremendous central performance by Rita Burkovska, echoing Adi Carauleanu in “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”.
Comments / 1