‘The Acolyte’ Series May Explore How Pre-Skywalker Saga Sith Hid From Jedi & Influenced By Wuxia Films

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next big “Star Wars” series that has yet to go into production is the mysterious project only known as “The Acolyte” that is gathering steam after actress Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give“) reportedly landed the lead role. While we don’t know a lot of details, it’s confirmed that the...

theplaylist.net

theplaylist.net

13 Years Later, Park Chan-Wook Is Still Trying To Remake Costa-Gavras’ ‘The Ax’

The jury announces its winners at the Cannes Film Festival tomorrow, and speculation abounds over who will walk away with the Palme d’Or this year. And one of the frontrunners to win the top prize is South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-Wook for his romantic cop drama “Decision To Leave.” director is no stranger to Cannes. “Oldboy,” “Thirst,” and “The Handmaiden” were each in competition at the festival, and the first two of those took home the Grand Jury Prize.
theplaylist.net

Lucasfilm Announces New ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’ Animated Series Coming Spring 2023

As “Star Wars” fans, there isn’t much to complain about these days, toxic fandom aside. Sure, you can complain about the inconsistent quality in the recent trilogy, and the Disney+ shows have been hit and miss (see “The Book Of Boba Fett”). But they have ramped up their pipeline, and we’re getting at least three live-action series for 2023, including the “Ahsoka” series. Now, it’s time to add yet another series to the slate, as Lucasfilm has officially announced “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures,” a new animated anthology series.
theplaylist.net

‘Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi’ Coming In November & Will Tell Stories Of Young Qui-Gon Jinn & Ahsoka

Wrapping up the last bits of “Star Wars” celebration weekend, the content keeps flowing on Disney+. While we’ll get two Lucasfilm live-action shows this year, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” airing now and “Andor” in late August, we’re also getting two animated series too. The first is a familiar one, season two of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (watch the trailer here), and the second will be a brand new series called, “Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi” (revealed in recently early leaks from Celebration).
theplaylist.net

Summer Movie Preview 2022: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Thor: Love & Thunder,’ ‘Nope’ & More [The Playlist Podcast]

It’s Memorial Day Weekend in the U.S., and you know what that means— Summer Movie Season is upon us. Kicking off the first true summer of film since 2019, we have Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” But the highly anticipated sequel is far from the only major blockbuster getting released over the next three months. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we go through the major films being released this summer to preview the highs and lows of what should be an interesting season.
theplaylist.net

‘Succession’ Composer Nicholas Britell Has Been Working On Music For Tony Gilroy’s ‘Andor’ For Two Years

Lots of news broke yesterday at the “Star Wars Experience” convention in Anaheim about Tony Gilroy’s upcoming “Star Wars” show “Andor.” And the biggest news of the day was about the scale of the series. There will be not one but two twelve-episode seasons of the “Rogue One” prequel, with season one premiering on the streamer in August.
theplaylist.net

Robert Eggers “Restrategizes” After ‘The Northman’ Disappointment, But Says He Still Wouldn’t Direct Marvel

When the ambitious and much-anticipated Viking epic “The Northman” came out earlier this year, director Robert Eggers seemed poised to be the talk of cinema’s discourse. While there were terrific reviews (including ours) in various interviews, Eggers seemed disappointed, expressing concern about his final cut of the film and the shelving of several of his ideas for future projects. As the costly movie underperformed at the box office, the acclaimed director seems to be at a crossroads.
theplaylist.net

‘The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie’ Trailer: Luis Buñuel’s Absurdist Masterpiece Receives A 50th Anniversary 4K Restoration

“I don’t know the lines,” utters a nervous and sweat-drenched diner in the new trailer for the 4K restoration of surrealist master Luis Buñuel’s 1972 “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie.” With a screenplay co-written by French novelist, screenwriter, and actor Jean-Claude Carrière, Buñuel’s film plays out like a blistering bad dream, featuring continuously interrupted dinners, interconnected dream sequences, and left-wing terrorists, and that’s not even the half of it. The film’s illustrious cast also features the likes of Fernando Rey (“The French Connection”), Delphine Seyrig (“Last Year at Marienbad”), and Jean-Pierre Cassel (“Army of Shadows”). Nominated for two Academy Awards, ‘Discreet Charm’ would take home the award for Best Foreign Language Film.
theplaylist.net

‘Showing Up’ Review: Kelly Reichardt Captivates With A Warm & Comical Look At The World Of Arts & Crafts [Cannes]

The exquisite and sublime journeys of Oregon-based filmmaker Kelly Reichardt are arguably, more or less, incidental or oblique political statements about survival in America, often focusing on two or more friends, usually outsiders, and their struggle to endure. “Wendy And Lucy,” about a destitute woman and her soulmate canine companion, was overt about human inequity and hardship; “Meek’s Cutoff” depicted the unbearable burden of living off a hostile, unforgiving land; and “First Cow” presented the warm, but sad futility of two friends trying to sustain themselves under the grueling rigors of nascent American capitalism.
theplaylist.net

‘Butterfly Vision’: Maksym Nakonechnyi’s Debut Is A Relevant, Resilient Ukrainian Drama [Cannes]

Though shot and set prior to the Russian invasion, by dint of being a Ukrainian picture detailing the aftermath of a woman soldier’s assault in the Donbas, “Butterfly Vision” lays claim to uniquely wretched timeliness at this year’s Cannes. What is an impressive if formally flawed first film from Maksym Nakonechnyi earns some emotional weight vis-a-vis present events: the Ukrainian flags of blue and white, flown with unsparing pride across Nakonechnyi’s images, bear the immediate frisson of beleaguered resistance, and that women Stateside presently face unprecedented threats to their bodily autonomy only compounds the miserable resonance. It’s a technically uneven thing — Nakonechnyi, demonstrating his lesser experience, chucks a lot at the wall to see what sticks — elevated by a tremendous central performance by Rita Burkovska, echoing Adi Carauleanu in “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”.
theplaylist.net

Fun With Nuns: ‘Sister Act’ at 30, ‘Benedetta’ and ‘The Nun’ [Be Reel Podcast]

For as long as movies have depicted nuns, movies have subverted nuns. Go back to the Powell and Pressburger thriller “Black Narcissus” (1947), and you’ll find filmmakers interested in the same themes of temptation, revulsion, and liberation captured in today’s Be Reel category. Granted, do “Sister Act” (1992), “The Nun” (2018), and “Benedetta” (2021) live up to the painterly standards of P&P? Perhaps not. But they do make for a podcast category rich with joy, terror, and passion—all while tipping their habits to the pageantry and top-notch production design of the Catholic Church.
theplaylist.net

Cannes 2022: ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Wins The Palme d’Or [Full Winners List]

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is coming to a close on Saturday afternoon, and after much speculation as to what would take home the top prize, it was a familiar winner striking gold again. For the second time in five years, director Ruben Östlund won the coveted Palme d’Or for his English-language debut film, “Triangle of Sadness.” Östlund first won the prize back in 2017 for “The Square” and beat out eighteen other films to win this year’s top prize. With this win, it will be interesting to see how the film shapes out within award season by the end of the year.
theplaylist.net

‘Heartstopper’ Review: An Refreshingly Honest Look At Young LGBTQ+ Love

Since its premiere last month, the new series “Heartstopper” has become a standout hit for Netflix, which is all the more impressive given the deluge of streaming content each week. But watching one or two episodes, it’s easy to see why it has become so popular. It’s a coming-of-identity story for young adults that doesn’t talk down to its viewers, many of them more the age of the young heroes in this story than the adults. And it does so in a way that’s only radical by older standards—it doesn’t want points for telling a story that freely breezes between characters who are gay, bisexual, transgender, and whatever else they identify as. But sometimes a show deserves a great deal of credit for its graceful storytelling, and “Heartstopper” is such a noteworthy example.
Variety

Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff Star in Multi-Film Nadiadwala-Amazon Prime Video Licensing Deal

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video India has signed a worldwide exclusive multi-film licensing deal with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bollywood production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE). NGE’s upcoming slate includes “Bawaal,” starring Varun Dhawan (“Coolie No. 1”) and Janhvi Kapoor (“Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”), directed by Nitesh Tiwari (“Dangal”). Dhawan also stars in “Sanki” alongside Parineeti Chopra (“Saina”), directed by Anurag Singh (“Kesari”). The slate also includes “Baaghi 4,” starring Tiger Shroff and an untitled project starring Kartik Aaryan, who headlines current Bollywood hit “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. In addition, the slate will feature films from directors Ravi Udyawar...
theplaylist.net

‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Trailer: ‘Star Wars’ Baddest Clones Will Return In The Fall

Admittedly, one of the most difficult things of this Memorial Day weekend hasn’t been getting tickets to “Top Gun: Maverick” (which rules, btw), but trying to keep the final weekend of Cannes in your head straight while “Star Wars” Celebration week was happening at the same time. One supposes this is the rub in the Age Of Content™. But in the transition of international films to Lucasfilm, it wouldn’t be “Star Wars” without a spin-off of a spin-off. Such is the forever nature of “Star Wars.” The prequels spun off the animated prequel story “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”—telling stories from in-between ‘Attack Of The Clones’ and ‘Revenge of The Sith’ and within those stories, a lot of new characters were introduced.
