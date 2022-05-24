ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Waseca seniors get taste of 'normalcy' in send-off

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
 4 days ago

After a period of two years, Waseca High School seniors were finally able to get the send-off the school has been desperately trying to return to.

On Saturday, May 21, parents of seniors at Waseca High School were able to organize and put on their annual senior lock-in, a tradition which has been going on for at least 12 years. However, this lock-in was especially special to the parents and school, as it was the first time in two years that the event was able to be run in a way similar to how it looked before the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIou0_0fp08xv000

“This event is really for the kids, and it’s important that they get to have this big party, said Kimberli Malecha, a member of the senior lock-in committee. “These kids haven’t had a normal school year since their freshman year … To be able to work with the committee to put this on and to see the support we have from the community has been really amazing.”

In years before the COVID-19 pandemic, the school would always put on a senior lock-in, and include lots of fun games and prizes, as well as hosting cool events such as a hypnotist who happens to be an alumni of the school. However, over the past two years, the committee that has run this event has had to deal with some serious downsizing in order to keep everyone safe and follow COVID-19 protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lwmf_0fp08xv000

“What we did in 2020 — and this was actually really sad — was that every student got a prize and we filmed them all individually walking across an empty stage in an empty gym and receiving their prize,” Malecah said. “Then on commencement we put those all together as a video for our seniors.”

The committee that planned and put this event on was composed of six different subcommittees, with responsibilities being divided up amongst the members. And while events like this often have roadblocks that they run into, all the members of the committee agree everything ran incredibly smoothly.

“There were no challenges, the committee has been really awesome with everyone pitching in where they can,” said Kristen Fuller, who headed the prize subcommittee. “It was fun seeing how much our community cares about our students and seniors. Just from all the donations, prizes and money that was pitched in. It’s really heartwarming, and why we love Waseca.”

For the seniors, this event marks the end of four incredibly challenging years, and they seem ready to celebrate their achievements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yocwI_0fp08xv000

“I’m really happy we could all get together and make one last big boom out of our senior class and I’m glad we have as many events as we do,” said Max Gaytko, one of the graduating seniors.

The event marks more than just the end of the school year for these students. For them and their families, it is a way of returning to a sense of normalcy after the two years that the pandemic brought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTyzP_0fp08xv000

“It’s really cool to spend one more year with the people who I didn’t get to see over the pandemic,” Gaytko said. “There’s a lot more excitement that we get to not be wearing masks and see each others faces and just do everything … just hang around with each other and just laugh. Hearing other people’s laughs in person is great again.”

And for the parents who put this event on, it meant being able to move their kids past the pandemic, and give them a sense of normalcy many have been missing these last two years.

“It’s important for the kids to have this tradition. With everything that they’ve gone through these last two years, it’s just really nice to see them get to be able to have some of the traditions they missed out on,” said SkiAnne Christiansen, head of the lock-in committee and parent of a Waseca senior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X93mu_0fp08xv000

“This is their end of the year and end of their high school career reward. It’s nice to see them come and win prizes and play games, to have fun and celebrate,” said Fuller. “As a parent of a senior, it’s important that they feel special, which is why we are so grateful for all the love that we have seen from this community.”

