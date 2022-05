The world of Doctor Who made history earlier this month, with the revelation that actor Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the latest incarnation of The Doctor, making him the first person of color to be cast in the iconic role. Gatwa is best known for is role in the Netflix series Sex Education, and will also have a role in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, which is currently filming for a 2023 release. As it turns out, the news of Gatwa even surprised some of his Barbie co-stars — particularly, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu. While speaking at a London event for the release of his memoir We Were Dreamers, Liu revealed that none of Gatwa's co-stars were aware of the news, despite the actor having kept it secret for two months.

